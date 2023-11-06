From 11 to 19 November the downhill races of the Alpine Skiing World Cup will be held on a new slope between Switzerland and Italy: the first section is in the territory of the municipality of Zermatt, the remaining part in that of Cervinia, in the Valle of Aosta. The slope is called Gran Becca and in recent weeks its construction has been criticized by some Swiss media, glaciologists and environmental organizations because it involved the excavation of a part of the Teodulo glacier, one of the glaciers of the Monte Rosa massif.

On 24 October the Cantonal Construction Commission (CCC) of the Canton of Valais, the Swiss public body that authorizes construction projects in the state of which Zermatt is part, concluded that to build the track, excavations were also carried out in areas where it should have been done and for this reason legal proceedings were initiated. The ski races were not cancelled, because for the vast majority the Gran Becca is located in an area for which there were authorizations. However, criticism of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and the public institutions involved continues because the choice to dig a glacier to make a ski slope is considered emblematic of a poor consideration of the value of Alpine glaciers, which will shrink in the coming decades a lot due to global warming.

The Gran Becca, which was named after the Aosta Valley name of the Matterhorn, the mountain with the best-known profile in the region, is 3.7 kilometers long and starts at an altitude of 3,720 metres, which makes it the highest slope of the entire World Cup. For two thirds of its length the track passes over glaciers, that of Teodulo and that of Valtournanche. It should have been used already last year for the World Cup, but due to the lack of snow linked to the long drought in 2022 it was impossible to organize the races.

To beat the track and make it safe in the sections above the glaciers, excavators were used to modify the ice surface. Furthermore, glaciers are continuously moving masses, however slowly: in order to ski on them without risk, it is necessary to fill the crevasses in the surface and carry out other interventions, which are carried out as an ordinary routine for each ski season on the glaciers on which one skis. In Italy it can be done in eight different areas: for example in the Marmolada area, in Veneto, the Mont Blanc area, between Italy and France, and the Stelvio area, in Lombardy. In recent years, due to the continually worsening conditions of the Alpine glaciers at the end of summer, maintenance work has often become more demanding.

Between the end of September and the beginning of October the journalist Sébastien Anex had documented the works for the Gran Becca with a series of photos and videos published by the Swiss newspaper 20 minutes and had hypothesized that the works for the construction of the track had also involved areas for which did not have the authorization of the Swiss and Italian authorities, as later confirmed for the Swiss side. The Aosta prosecutor’s office is investigating the Italian section.

Considering the entire area of ​​the Teodulo glacier affected by the construction of the Gran Becca, the area in which work was carried out without authorization is small. “It seems to me that it is a tiny portion compared to the total mass of the glacier,” Swiss avalanche expert Robert Bolognesi told the Valais newspaper Le Nouvelliste. «The impact of these works is practically neutral for the glacier, because they are very localized interventions», another expert, glaciologist Matthias Huss, researcher at the Polytechnic University of Zurich (EPFZ), told the same newspaper: «Compared to the 20 million cubic meters of ice that Teodulo lost due to the heat, the few hundred excavated for these works are a small thing.”

However, both Bolognesi and Huss, like other glaciologists who have commented on the issue, have observed that the images of the excavators on the glacier make a certain impression because it is known that Alpine glaciers already suffer large losses due to climate change. The Italian glaciologist Giovanni Baccolo, researcher at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland and science communicator, explained it on his blog Storie Minerali:

Scraping the surface of a single glacier with bulldozzers has no tangible impact on the condition of Alpine glaciers. Although those bulldozers at work at almost 4000 meters do not shift the global balance one iota, they are a symbol. The story of the track dug into the glaciers is emblematic of an environmental sensitivity that in certain contexts finds it very difficult to take root. Intervening on glaciers, increasingly compromised due to climate change, in such a serious way, means only one thing. It means considering glaciers as yet another element to be squeezed and shaped to respond to specific economic interests.

For Baccolo, working on glaciers for skiing is now “anachronistic”.

