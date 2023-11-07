A gigolo meets a married man, decides to record their meeting and asks for money in exchange for not sending the recording to the victim’s wife. “I just need a little support to continue my studies,” was how the prostitute’s threat to get money from the married man began. He just gave her an hour to think about it before continuing to press “in other ways that won’t really be so nice.” He demands an amount of up to €6,850, supposedly to pay for his studies.

When he received no answers from the victim, he began conversations with his wife, telling her that her husband had requested his services and he regretted having to tell her in this way. This message is accompanied by a photograph of the two having sexual relations and warns them that there is “a long and explicit video.” He also decides to demand money from the woman to prevent it from coming to light, ensuring that “it would be fateful if her neighbors or loved ones saw it.”

They reach an angreement

The trial was held in the Provincial Court of Barcelona in which eight years in prison were requested for the gigolo. Although an agreement has finally been reached, the prostitute must go to prison for a four-year sentence and a marriage restraining order is established for two years. The couple who attended the trial as witnesses did not enter the courtroom, since this agreement was reached before the trial began.

