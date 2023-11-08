The BlizzCon 2023 that took place this last weekend had three clear protagonists, such as Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and the Warcraft universe with its various games. However, one of the key Blizzard franchises that was conspicuous by its absence was StarCraft, about which we haven’t heard anything since it was released almost a decade ago the third and final expansion for StarCraft II.

Without a doubt, because of all this, it gives the impression that the saga has been completely forgotten by the company. However, someone who has remembered her has been precisely its president, Mike Ybarra, through an interview that he gave to the Bloomberg portal in which he commented on the possibility that he would see a new StarCraft sooner or later.

Thus he has let it slip that right now Blizzard is very focused on other games like World of Warcraftthe recently released Warcraft Rumble or with the seasons of Diablo 4 y Overwatch 2but for its part the door that can lead to seeing a new StarCraft still open. What does not seem so clear is that, if this is the case, he is going to opt once again for the real-time strategy genre, so it could be with a completely different genre.

I’m not the one saying “go and develop a StarCraft game.” I need to have someone who has the vision and the passion that comes with the idea and then I will go for that team.

It may seem very surprising to imagine a StarCraft that has nothing to do with those we already know, although it would not be the first time we see a bet of this type. Without going further, Warcraft It started with several strategy installments and then opted for an MMORPG or a card game, so given what we’ve seen, that could be the path that the science fiction saga ends up following. Still, it will take too long for that to happen.

