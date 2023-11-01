Former Warner Bros. Television executive David Janollari mourns the tragic loss of Matthew Perry and recalls what the actor’s casting to play Chandler Bing in Friends was like: “it was magical.”

Last Saturday everyone was shocked when the news of the death of Matthew Perry, an actor especially known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends who knew how to win the public’s affection during his golden years in the seriea love that lasts in the hearts of all his followers, family, friends and colleagues.

These days the environment of actor He wanted to dedicate a few words to him and remember the good times lived with him, sharing some anecdotes unknown to a large part of the fans.

This was Matthew Perry’s audition in Friends

Recently, former Warner Bros. Television executive David Janollari recalled in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter how he brought together the main cast of Friends along with those responsible for the series, David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

Janollari comments that casting Friends was quite a challenge and the most “elusive” role of the six leads was, precisely, that of Chandler.

Chandler’s character was not written for Matthew Perry in the same way as Ross was written for David Schwimmer. However, the role was so tailor-made for Perry that he almost seemed to have been tailor-made for the actor, but at the time he was busy with a pilot episode of another series.

Things were getting complicated for the Friends team, as they still couldn’t find an actor for Chandler and they were just a few days away from starting filming their pilot episode. Fortunately, Janollari saw Perry perform for another pilot and realized he was right for the role..

“I remember attending a test for a CBS pilot that was having problems. I was standing next to Barbara Miller, our casting manager, during this test, and there was a bright spot on the show, a guest star who wouldn’t be a regular on the series: Matthew Perry.

He literally stole the show. At the time we were also casting another pilot for NBC and couldn’t find a best friend co-star. I turned to Barbara and said, ‘What about Matthew for that pilot?’

Then we turned our attention back to the review and, like that moment in a movie that you don’t really believe happens in real life, We both looked at each other with wide eyes and said at the same time: Chandler!“recalls the former Warner executive.

“Matthew hadn’t auditioned for Chandler because he was signed to a Fox pilot that year. So I immediately called a friend at Fox who told me candidly that it would probably be a safe bet to cast him second. We immediately called him to read for Chandler and the rest is history. It was magical“adds Janollari.

After this curious anecdote about the casting of the series, Janollari concludes by remembering how he had become friends with Matthew Perry and dedicated some nice words to the actor, whom he describes as a “truly funny man. A beautiful and kind soul. A true friend. My heart breaks for his family, his friends, and everyone involved with Friends. Matthew was truly family“.