A French senator, Joël Guerriau of the centre-right Horizons party, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of giving a woman ecstasy without her knowledge with the intention of sexually assaulting her. The identity of the woman who filed the complaint was not disclosed, but according to sources from the AFP news agency she is a member of parliament. The events allegedly occurred on the night between Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th November.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the woman, who does not have an intimate relationship with the senator, felt ill after drinking from a glass at Guerriau’s house. Subsequent tests indicated that she had taken ecstasy, a substance that was also found in the senator’s home during a search. Guerriau’s lawyer said that the facts were “very far from the scabrous interpretation that can be deduced from the first articles in the press”, and said he was outraged by the leaking of elements of the investigation in the newspapers.