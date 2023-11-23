A former Rockstar North employee has shown new information about the canceled Agent, a failed zombie game, and much more through a blog. Did anyone say anything about a multiplayer mode for GTA 3?

Rockstar has games on PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch very well known, but also canceled like Agent and a project of zombis discarded – among other things – that now see the light.

The Grand Theft Auto developer which is still immersed between GTA V and GTA VI has secrets, but recently various details have been known thanks to a blog where they talked about old Rockstar North games.

The former technical director of the studio – Obbe Vermeij – has shown the world more about the Agent spy game canceledtalked about an abandoned zombie game that he considered too “depressing” and more.

Vermeij held this position at Rockstar North from 1995 (when it was still known as DMA Design) until 2009, so his time at the company was from create Grand Theft Auto as a saga and even GTA IV with Episodes From Liberty City

By launching your blog at the beginning of the month counting anecdotes about Rockstar Games gamesfrom streaming technology for Grand Theft Auto 3 to the attempt to add multiplayer to GTA III.

This mode was a Rockstar experiment with a “basic deathmatch” where players got out of cars and eliminated, a mode that “worked, but (had) glitches” and was abandoned because the team “ran out of time”.

But the most interesting thing was for the games that were never born, like spies that was going to be set in the Cold War during the 70s and that was going to be exclusive to PS3 in 2009; but in the end it was abandoned.

The studio’s logo is iconic in the background and so are its games

Vermeij said that Agent began as a demo, with a “hang glider and a car that turns into a submarine or something like that” and an attempt by Rockstar North to get other studios of the company to use the engine the GTA.

The demo would be a complete game at the request of Leslie Benzies as Rockstar president and with half of the studio working on the project (known internally as “Jimmy”) while the rest developed the DLC for GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Vermeij asegura que Agent would be a more linear experience than GTA through classic spy sites – a French Mediterranean city, a Swiss ski resort and Cairo – culminating the story in a “big laser shootout in space.”

Rockstar had reportedly been working on it for “over a year” and created a ski gun chase scene, but “the game wasn’t progressing as well as we had hoped.” With Grand Theft Auto 5 as a project that “the entire company would have to support”, the inevitable came.

Vermeij recalls that Agent “was taken over by another Rockstar company, but was never completed.” But another interesting thing is the zombie project known as Zomo Z, which used the San Andreas code and was going to be on a “Scottish island swept by wind and fog.”

Players were constantly threatened by the undead and needed to find vehicles and gas to get around. Its development progressed “a few months” but “the idea seemed depressing and was quickly diluted”; The project was abandoned in pursuit of GTA 4.

What Vermeij says is interesting, although right now we receive a note: “It seems that some veterans are upset by my blog. I didn’t think anyone would care that I talked about games from 20 years ago, but I was wrong.”

Maybe like former Rockstar worker talks about information about Agent or a canceled zombie gamebut it is clear that the discarded past is condemned to be forgotten.