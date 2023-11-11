You never know what may be buried in your backyard. There are people who find old firearms, or children’s toys. The Aasvik family just wanted to find a gold earring, and they found a Viking grave that has changed the history of the island of Jomfruland, in Norway.

The island of Jomfruland is only seven kilometers long and one kilometer wide. About 70 people live there, although there are many houses that fill up in summer.

It is the home of the Aasvik family, who a few days ago decided to resolve a mishap they had suffered: one of its members lost a gold earring in the garden of the house. It was a valuable jewel with sentimental value, so they decided to buy a metal detector, and the whole family started searching.

A Viking tomb in the garden of the house

They didn’t find the earring. But something much more valuable: a tomb of a viking woman, that from the objects found, it must have been someone important.

It is the buckle of a woman’s belt, and another decorative copper object. You can see them here:

Cultural heritage in Vestfold and Telemark County / Facebook

These two objects are made of copper, but were gold-plated, indicating that the buried woman was someone important, since most people did not own items with gold in the Viking community.

The jewels were buried just half a meter deep. As soon as they found them, the Aasvik family realized that it was an archaeological treasure, so they stopped digging and called the authorities.

And indeed, the find is really important, because it is more than just a simple Viking tomb. This discovery completely changes the history of the small island of Jomfruland.

Until now the first human settlements in Jomfruland dated back to the Middle Ages, in the 10th or 11th century. But, thanks to the inscriptions on the buckle, archaeologists have dated this Viking tomb between the years 780 and 850. So the occupation of the island must be delayed for a few centuries.

Besides, It is the first proof that there was a Viking presence on the island.

It all started with a pendant, but it has ended up becoming a historic event: a Viking tomb that changes the history of the small island of Jomfrulandand makes it ancient.