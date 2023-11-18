Impact on at least some of the ATMs and dataphones in the country. Over the last few hours, dozens of users have reported on social media the problems they have encountered when paying with their cards or withdrawing money.

The cause would be, according to have clarified and some financial entities in X, a problem in Redsys, a virtual payment platform. This has been detailed by both BBVA and CaixaBank in response to complaints from several users.

“The platform @Redsys_es has experienced a fall that affects bank payment systems. We hope it will be resolved in a short period of time,” pointed out a few minutes ago BBVA. In the same line CaixaBank points out via #24×7!”

















Some of the complaints also point out problems in Bizum, which has already been pronounced to confirm what happened, clarify that it is a “generalized” incident and point out that its service would have already returned to normal.

“A widespread issue in payment processing has affected Bizum’s operations and you may not have been able to use our services normally —informs the company through X—. We inform you that all the service is now fully restored. Thank you so much”.









The complaints began to occur at approximately a quarter past one in the afternoon, and El Economista specifies that the majority come from users in Madrid, although there were also similar comments of people who have encountered problems in other places, such as Pamplona or Barcelona.

“My neighborhood has returned to the 19th century, there are no ATMs or ATMs in any business. Ideal on a Saturday morning,” commented on X a user at two in the afternoon. “Locked dataphones and ATMs that don’t even work in the entire center of Seville. What chaos on a Saturday,” another user wrote on the same platform.

The incident occurs at the gates of the Black Friday campaign.

Cover image: Clay Banks (Unsplash)

