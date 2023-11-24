This summer we told you from Xataka that in the United States they were gaining many followers to the in cars Japanese. More specifically to its commercial vehicle versions. Some buyers, tired of the giant size of cars, are opting for smaller versions, much less expensive, simple and practical.

Kei trucks are those really small commercial vehicles. But in addition to its size, the Americans have found the advantage that it is the particular version of their “license-free cars.” These types of vehicles have long been gaining popularity in the country and, in fact, even golf carts have gained an important place in the market.

All of this has caused some companies to specialize in importing these small vehicles to the United States. The latest one that has caught everyone’s attention is the Puzzle, by HW ELECTRO.

An option that would fit perfectly in Europe and that, however, we are overlooking.

A dwarf and solar van is perfect

We won’t see it until 2025 but the fact that HW ELECTRO has announced that it will sell it in the United States gives an idea of how it has changed part of the country. In a place where gigantic cars have always triumphed, small and manageable cars are beginning to gain followers.

It is not coincidental either. The first mass-produced vehicle was created in the United States. The enormous distances that separate cities mean that many opt for the largest (and most comfortable) models possible. Especially if we take into account that many cities revolve around cars and their use is not penalized by narrow and intricate streets as in Europe.









He cochismo It is such in the United States that some tourists come to train before coming to Europe and get to know the historic centers of our cities, where walking is a fundamental part of the experience and, sometimes, the fastest way to cover distances in the center of cities.

For all this, Puzzle’s approach seems diametrically opposed. This 3.4 meter long Japanese van is designed to be the most practical vehicle possible. Except for its two front seats, everything in it is cargo space, which is really useful in the most crowded cities with narrow streets. It is not difficult to imagine why Japan has favored the rise of this type of automobile.

But since the space is limited, everything is designed to make the most of it. From the outside you have access to an emergency first aid kit, USB sockets to charge external devices and even a household power outlet. With its solar panels on the roof, the HW ELECTRO Puzzle is designed to become a store of electrical energy if any type of power outage occurs.

Why we throw them away in Europe

It is something that many of us have been asking ourselves for a long time and the answer can be found in regulation and tastes of consumers.

In this Electrek article they make a similar reflection. The problem for this type of automobile can be found in the regulation of homologations itself. If the manufacturer tries to gain the market, he will approve it as what is known there as a low-speed vehicle.

This type of car does not need to go through the same crash tests than a car. You also don’t have to pay the same taxes as a car. However, it cannot exceed 40 km/h and that, in a country like the United States, is a real handicap.

In fact, the article gives Europe as an example. It is mentioned that heavy quadricycles can reach higher speeds but the text does not take into account that to drive these cars it is already necessary to have a car license in many of the countries on the continent.





The great advantage of a light quadricycle is that you do not need a car license. It is necessary a AM license but it can be achieved from the age of 15. In recent years we have heard about a B1 driving license, which is available in some countries, and which would allow teenagers over 16 years of age to drive heavy quadricycles, which can reach up to 90 km/h.

In my opinion, this is a really attractive formula that, however, does not have too many followers. The vast majority are purely functional vehicles that compete in a low price range. Therefore, they cannot make great technological displays. The Citroën AMI or the future Mobilize Duo are the best examples of practical cars for everyday use if the only objective is to get to work from outside the city with a safer vehicle than a motorcycle.

Although there is another type of profiles that get a lot of use out of it, like older people who want some independence for their errands, it is in commercial vehicles for the city where they make a lot of sense. They are small, easy to maneuver and well thought out, like the electric and solar van from HW ELECTRO, they can have a really important cargo space.

This solution, which if a B1 driving license were finally approved in our country would allow new drivers to enter the labor market, still does not fully take hold. In last mile deliveries, larger vehicles or motorcycles continue to be chosen.

It has been almost a decade since Javier Costas, in Motorpasión, advocated for copy the model in the car in European cities. Since then, Europe has only worked to move towards more pedestrian-friendly cities, with fewer cars and smaller sizes. Despite this, the heavy quadricycle is still not gaining ground in the market. Maybe with 20,000 euro electric cars, you will have the opportunity you were waiting for.

Photo | HW ELECTRO