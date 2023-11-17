Italy is second in the standings on a par with Rebrov’s national team, opponents on the last day on a neutral pitch in Germany: the direct clash in September gives Spalletti an advantage

Having overcome North Macedonia (5-2) with some fleeting thrills, now the last obstacle in Italy’s path is Ukraine. They are the opponents of the Azzurri’s last group match – Monday in Leverkusen -, but they are also the team that shares second place in the standings in group C behind England, who have already qualified for a month. The direct clash, officially an away match for Luciano Spalletti’s national team, will be played for obvious safety reasons on a neutral pitch, at the BayArena on German soil.

The needle of the scales

—

With the contenders tied with one matchday to go, and one against the other, it is obvious that Ukraine-Italy will be a sort of play-off: whoever wins qualifies for the tournament scheduled for next summer in Germany. In the event of a draw, however, it is the Azzurri who are certain of a pass: the determining factor would in fact be the direct clash of the first leg, on 12 September, won 2-1 at the Giuseppe Meazza by Spalletti’s team. Davide Frattesi’s brace, before Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal, could therefore be decisive in the national team’s road to Euro 2024. Make no mistakes.