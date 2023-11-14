Holaluz announced on Monday an ERE that will leave 200 employees, 30% of its workforce, out of work. The company alleges a stoppage in self-consumption solar installations, but the accounts had not been balanced for some time.

Annus horribilis for Holaluz. After cutting 50 positions at the beginning of the year, Holaluz announces in a press release that it will continue to “resize its team” to adapt to a “temporary slowdown” in demand for solar installations.

200 workers will go to the streets this time, mainly installers and employees of the sales and support teams of Holaluz’s solar business. The company expected to generate 750 jobs in 2023, but its workforce has ended up decreasing to “adapt to the real and current needs of the market.”

A bet frustrated by the installation of solar panels. After closing 2022 with a profit of 5.5 million euros, Holaluz chained losses of up to 20.9 million euros in the first half of 2023. For the third quarter it managed to cover expenses, but the results were greatly dragged down by a slowdown 25 to 50% of the residential solar market.

Double combo: Holaluz had redoubled its commitment to self-consumption a year ago, when it decided to internalize the solar panel installation service to improve its margins. Its solar offering was not working with outsourced installers, but having its own installers ended up suffocating the company. Even so, Holaluz expects to close the year with a number of solar panel installations similar to that of 2022 (around 3,000).

Self-consumption in a difficult time. In addition to Holaluz, Solarprofit announced a few days ago an ERE that affects an identical percentage of its staff (30%, a total of 300 workers). The cause is the same: million-dollar operational losses due to the collapse of solar panel installations for self-consumption.

What is happening with the residential solar market? Holaluz and Solarprofit point to the same culprits. On the one hand, a cheaper electricity bill thanks to subsidies (temporary reduction of VAT from 21% to 5%, reduction of electricity tax from 5% to 1% and temporary reduction of electricity system charges from 90 %).

On the other hand, the economic context, with a rise in interest rates that puts pressure on medium and small companies in contrast to the economic slack of oil and gas companies, which can offer prices well below the market in the short term.

Waiting for demand to rebound in the country of the sun. Holaluz is listed on the BMW Growth market, where it went public in 2019 with a value of 160 million euros. Today it is worth 55. Founded in Barcelona by three engineers in a postgraduate course, it began marketing energy from renewable sources and has ended up expanding into the solar market with the installation of solar panels and also batteries, for which it reached an agreement with Tesla.

Despite having reached 1,000 million euros in sales in 13 years, the costs associated with its operation have been throwing Holaluz’s accounts out of balance for some time and leading to net losses. In a recent economic analysis of the company, economist Javier García points out Holaluz’s difficulties in being profitable in a highly volatile market such as energy prices. He also explains that the use of financial instruments such as hedging derivatives have negatively impacted the company’s balance sheet.

Holaluz expected an Ebitda of 32 million euros by 2023, but the most recent review of its accounts estimates that it will be between 3 and 5 million euros. The company’s CEO, Carlota Pi, is optimistic about the market transformation because we are “in the country of the sun”, but Holaluz’s solar business will not be profitable, at least, until the end of 2024, the company estimates.

Image | Hello

