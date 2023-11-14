Notice: One Piece Chapter 1098 Spoilers

With the departure of chapter 1098 of the One Piece manga, many have already begun to speculate about what will come in the future of the series. Among many details that could be seen throughout the episode, one that stood out above the rest was the place where Kuma says goodbye to Ginny.

As the content creator Library of Ohara tells it, it turns out that the church has a very special cross, since it is not the typical Christian one but one with a sun in the middle. But at the same time, it is not just any sun, but a symbol that has been seen on different flags and icons of the allies of the old kingdom, or in other words, the symbol of the old kingdom and the clan D.a detail that has been confirmed in other works in the series.

This suggests that, since the Buccaneers are allies of Joy Boy and the old kingdom, Kuma has prayed since its beginnings to Nika, the God of the Sun, or what is the same, Luffy and his Gear 5. If we see the universe of One Piece Nowadays, we clearly see an influence of the Bible in the story created by Eiichiro Oda, as is the case of the devil fruits and their relationship with the forbidden fruit of Adam and Eve, where if they eat it they are expelled from the kingdom of God .

This is where the key to everything could be: Kuma’s Bible could tell everything that happened during the Empty Century. During the episode we can see that Bonney reads the Bible and realizes that there are things written related to the Island of Heaven, a place where he tells himself in One Piece the story of JoyBoy and many other legends.

Of course, the work of Eiichiro Oda continues to open the way to a final phase that is being very crazy and extravagant. With Luffy in danger, it still remains to be seen how the Straw Hat will escape from Saintgarcia Saturno, one of the most powerful characters in the entire series.

