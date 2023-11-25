Destiny 2 players continue to enjoy the PvP mode and of course, offering truly epic moments to the community.

Destiny 2 continues to offer unique moments in its PvP mode.

Destiny 2 was a game that was really anticipated by fans of this saga, however, it did not captivate some players as much as the first installment. Although it still has many active users, it is true that its popularity is declining, especially considering the possible delay of its final DLC. However, the PvP games that still exist They never stop giving epic moments to its protagonists, this time you have a fist fight.

Although Destiny 2 is an adventure more focused on PvE mode, exploration, leveling up and story mode, as you well know, the game also has a multiplayer mode that does not go unnoticed by users. On this occasion, a fight over a control point has turned into a fist fight, a scene worthy of the legendary movie Fight Club. If you want to see the result, we will show it to you below.

Destiny 2 leaves the weapons and goes to the fists

The person responsible for creating this chaos and of course, for sharing it with the community, has been the Reddit user bandicoot. In the video that we are going to leave you just below these lines you will be able to see how the fight to control the target area in this PvP game mode is immersed in a hand-to-hand battle where, incredibly, the protagonist of the video comes out practically intact. A great fighter who has set the bar very high.

Started an underground fight club

byu/bandicuet indestiny2

You have already seen the control that bandicoot has. Although the rest of the users tried to kill him (as is logical), the protagonist of the video He defended himself with a clean punch of all enemies. Obviously, the result of the clip has not gone unnoticed and already has more than 1,300 positive votes, so it can be said that the community has enjoyed this situation. Of course, the comments are also eager to join the club.

However, you already know that there are rules and if you have not yet seen that movie, which is one of the best movies on the market, we have already told you one of the most important rules: no one talks about fight club. So now you know, if you don’t want to have problems with this Destiny 2 player, you better not go around proclaiming that he has opened a new society within the game, who knows, maybe you will be his next victim.

