First? A delicious warm salad like this! Karlos Arguiñano teaches you step by step how to get away from the usual salad and obtain an unbeatable result.

Ingredients for 4 people

1 endive1 goat cheese roll20 g. of seedless raisins25 g. of peeled walnuts15 g. of pine nuts20 g. pumpkin seeds8 dried apricotsVinegarExtra virgin olive oilSaltParsley Ingredients Warm salad with cheese | antenna3.com

Elaboration

Clean, chop and drain the escarole.

In a bowl, add some chopped walnuts, raisins, pumpkin seeds, dried apricots, a good splash of extra virgin olive oil and a little vinegar. Mix well.

Mix well | antenna3.com

Put a small frying pan on the heat and add the pine nuts to toast them.

In another pan, place the cheese medallions and mark them over a little heat.

Enter cheese medallions | antenna3.com

Serve the portion adding a pinch of salt to the escarole. On top of it, add the nut dressing, the cheese medallions and the toasted pine nuts.