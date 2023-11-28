Agatha and her post-WandaVision transformation

In a surprising reveal, a deleted scene from the end of WandaVision emerges, uncovering crucial clues about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The scene, which has left fans speechless, shows Agatha Harkness, masterfully played by Kathryn Hahn, under Wanda’s spell, believing she is Agnes, her nosy neighbor. This moment, imbued with sitcom-style humor, is not only an entertainment pill, but a key to understanding the future series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

A bridge between series

WandaVision not only became a smash hit thanks to its stellar cast, but it also laid the groundwork for future narratives within the MCU. Agatha’s transformation from villain to a more nuanced character suggests a radical shift in her narrative arc. The deleted scene shared on Twitter by @ScarletWitchUpd, acts as a vital bridge between the end of WandaVision and the beginning of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, showing Agatha completely immersed in her illusion as Agnes.

The cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries includes several familiar names from WandaVision, indicating a return to Westview. Characters such as Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Davis (Mrs. Hart), Emma Caulfield Ford’s Sarah Proctor (Dottie Jones) and Kate Forbes’ Evanora Harkness (Agatha’s mother), among others, will make their reappearance. This character continuity reinforces the connection between both series and suggests that the new series will begin in Westview, picking up the story of Agatha trapped in her Agnes character.

A journey from villain to central figure

With the confirmation of multiple witches in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, the plot promises to be intriguing. The death of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness removes a major obstacle for Agatha, freeing her to reflect on her actions and her time as Agnes. Just as Loki redefined her protagonist, this series could transform Agatha from villain to heroine, or at least into a more complex, three-dimensional character.

The transformation of Agatha in the MCU it is a metaphor for the constant change in superhero and villain narratives. Originally introduced as a cunning antagonist in WandaVision, Agatha has evolved from a simple villain to a complex and captivating figure. Her story is a reflection of how secondary characters can gain prominence, defying traditional expectations. The Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series promises to explore the deeper facets of her character, possibly redeeming her or at least presenting her in a more nuanced light.

Comparing to other characters in the MCU, Agatha’s trajectory is similar to that of Loki, who also went from villain to antihero in his own series. This tendency in the MCU to explore the complexity of its most enigmatic characters is a sign of the narrative maturity of the universe. Audiences are looking forward to how Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will contribute to this evolution, adding layers of depth to a universe already rich in stories and nuances.

The scene that defines the future

The deleted scene from WandaVision isn’t just a throwaway fragment, but a window into the future of the MCU. It marks a before and after in the narrative of Agatha Harkness, offering clues about her evolution and the link with Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Fans are eager to find out how this scene will influence the plot of the new series and how the once manipulative and enigmatic Agatha will find her place in an ever-changing universe. Anticipation builds, and the MCU continues to surprise, keeping its audience always on the edge of their seats.

The anticipation around Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is increased by considering the potential of its narrative in the broader tapestry of the MCU. The series has the opportunity to delve into the magical lore of the universe, something fans have longed for since the introduction of the Scarlet Witch. By focusing on Agatha, a witch with centuries of history, the series is able to explore lesser-known aspects of magic in the MCU, offering a fresh and enriching perspective. This approach could set a new standard for future series and films, expanding the Marvel universe beyond traditional superheroes and their clashes, and into the realm of the occult and the mystical.