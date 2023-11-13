A tour of the comic Watchmen, one of Alan Moore’s most acclaimed stories.

Join the conversation

The comic Watchmen, published in 1986, was created by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. The comic was a milestone in the history of the graphic novel, which was still taking its first steps. It also revolutionized the superhero genre at that time. The comic presents a complex storyloaded with nuances and a deep exploration of issues linked to politics, morality and human identity. Watchmen places the reader in an alternative version of the United States.

A tour of the comic Watchmen, one of Alan Moore’s most acclaimed stories

In this parallel reality, Richard Nixon He is still president after several terms and the world is on the precipice of nuclear war. All this for the growing tension between the United States and the Soviet Union. The events are narrated from the murder of Edward Black, known as The Comedian, and the subsequent investigation of Rorschach, one of the undisputed protagonists of the work. Someone is hunting the Watchers, as superheroes are called in Watchmeny Rorschach He will be the main character who tells what is happening.

With a very effective mastery of scripts, a determined Alan Moore changed the way we understood the superheroes of the time, offering a unique and personal look in which the complexity of the characters played a crucial role. Watchmen characters aren’t just good or badbut rather they are people with defects and insecurities that become palpable in its more than 416 pages.

When it comes to drawing, a masterful Dave Gibbons portrays the raw story of Watchmen with an impressive visual style. The idea was to reflect the deceptive world of the comic so that it seemed vibrant and authentic. Gibbons knows how to perfectly portray the personality of the characters through his sketches. On the other hand, the history of Watchmen without the character of Rorschach, who hides his identity with an ink mask. He is the engine of historythe one that drives and nourishes it to show a world that is in decline in which nothing matters and in which the heroes have fallen from grace.

However, what really distinguishes Watchmen from other graphic novels is the way in which Alan Moore uses plot and characters to question the nature of justice and moralityand how these can be subjective and have a very diffuse line to be able to define them.

On the other hand, Watchmen It also took into account relevant themes of the time such as the Cold War, the arms race and the fear of nuclear destruction. The history that Moore and Gibbons give us was also a scathing critique of American politics from the time that was very controversial during its first years of publication.

Watchmen It is a complex work that has many layers and that redefined the concept of what graphic novel means. The comic set a precedent that is still present almost four decades later. In fact, experts have long debated whether it is a superhero story, a political work, satire or a philosophical reflection on what the human condition means. The reality is that its intricate narrative, multidimensional characters and deep themes make it a work that deserves to be read and re-examined thoroughly.

Watchmen had an adaptation to the big screen with the film of the same name that was directed by Zack Snyder. He recently had his television series on HBO Max.

Join the conversation