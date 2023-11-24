A few months ago we received another invitation to Polaris Camp.

We see the questioning looks: Polaris Camp, what is that? Polaris is a manufacturer of quads and side-by-sides. (And yes, also the Polaris Slingshot). Because you unfortunately cannot just go into the woods in the Netherlands and have fun with your quad or side-by-side, the importer is now organizing an event for the 5th time where you can enjoy yourself with other Polaris owners.

Polaris importer JeeGee is not only thinking of the owners of the heavier quads, in addition to the large track, there was also ‘track 2’ and ‘track 3’ again this year. At number 2 the children could have fun with the ‘entry level’ from the Polaris range: the Outlaw 170, the Phoenix 200, the Ranger 200 and the RZR 200.

But also to get in, we first found ourselves on ‘lane 3’, which was directly next to it. It is always useful to approach an ATV with sufficient awe, especially on the sand with deep ruts in Berghem and especially if it is a Polaris Scrambler XP 1000 with a price tag of over 21 thousand euros. It’s just a little less stressful when there are no real cracks breathing down your neck. Off-roading on 4 wheels remains a specialty!

Secretly, our gaze was constantly drawn to the RZR side-by-sides that rode on the main track. Participants at the Polaris Camp had the opportunity to ride with Dakar rider Paul van Spiering and with Rémy van Warbeck, an official test rider of Polaris.

I got in with the latter. The new RZR XPs and Pro Rs drove back and forth to give participants an unforgettable day. If you ever get the chance to ride with a skilled rider, do it. It’s amazing how long the suspension travel is on these buggies and how painless the landings are (usually…).

The RZR Pro that we took around the circuit has a starting price of just under €46,000. Another good reason to say yes to these types of invitations, because experiencing this violence on the circuit can be quite expensive.

During the event, attention was also paid to the new electric Kinetic XP Ranger with 110 hp and a drivetrain developed in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles. This was a first in Berghem. So ‘getting into trouble’ with the electric Ranger was not an option. But it is clear that this category of vehicles cannot escape electrification.

Were you not there this time, but has your interest been aroused? Then keep a close eye on the polariscamp.nl website for the sixth edition of this great event. Then we will definitely see you there next year!

photo credit: Raymon de Kruijff

