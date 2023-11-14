He Indie World Showcase de Nintendo has revealed interesting games and one of them is Blade Chimera, a title with a theme Cyberpunk which is in development and will have temporary console exclusivity for the Japanese company’s hybrid system.

Blade Chimera promises Cyberpunk action and excitement for Nintendo Switch

During the stream that Nintendo dedicated to the indie scene, Blade Chimera was presented, a game created by Ladybug 2D, WSS Playground and Playism that will debut exclusively for Switch. This title shows elements of action and 2D platforms, as well as role-playing with Metroidvania influence, but what draws attention is its Cyberpunk world, that dystopian future full of dangers that also promises spectacular battles against huge bosses.

Use your demon sword to interfere with the past and explore a dystopian cyberpunk world depicted in gorgeously animated pixel art in #BladeChimera from @playismEN @infowssJP and @ladybug_happy6coming to #NintendoSwitch spring 2024. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/2kMUfatO0j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 14, 2023

As for what makes it original, Blade Chimera shows a mechanic that has the protagonist’s sword as its center. From what can be seen, this weapon will allow you to interfere with the past to have an effect on the present, solve puzzles and eliminate bosses.

According to the information, Blade Chimera remains in development and is expected to launch in spring 2024, that is, sometime between March 21 and June 20 of next year. It will arrive first on Switch and once it fulfills its temporary exclusivity it will debut on other platforms.

