On October 9, 2022, something amazing happened in space, affecting Earth. A gamma ray, a kind of super powerful light from space, hit our planet.

This ray from the galaxy GRB 221009A, It was the strongest we have ever seen.. He did something special: he changed the atoms in a part of our atmosphere called the ionosphere, which is located in the sky, between 50 and 1000 kilometers high.

For 7 minutes, high-energy photons from a gigantic explosion 1.9 billion light years away illuminated the Earth. The event was listed by Science magazine as the most brilliant of all time. A similar explosion dates back to 2020.

Laura Hayes, an expert on the Sun at the European Space Agency (ESA), stated that this beam of light was so large that it “affected all levels of the atmosphere.” These gamma rays are some of the largest explosions that exist, even larger than some that occurred when the universe formed.

A space explosion so strong that it saturated the most powerful telescopes

This gamma ray was so strong that Even the space telescopes that we have to observe them were saturated. Even people who like to stargaze as a hobby could see the glow in the sky for hours.

A particular instrument in Ireland, which is normally used to study how the Sun affects the ionosphere, called SuperSID, did capture different signals when the gamma ray passed, which modified the ionosphere.

Another observation came from a satellite called CSES, which is in space to study how earthquakes affect space. This satellite was in the right place to see the gamma ray and noticed changes in the electric field.

These discoveries are important because they show us how something that happens so far away in space can affect our planet. He space weather studypredicts that if a similar gamma ray were to pass closer, it could be dangerous for us because it could damage the ozone layer that protects us from the sun.

Although these gamma rays are rare, this event reminds us that we are part of a large and mysterious universe. It is important to continue studying space to better understand how any change in it can affect us.