Google Maps is one of the most used map applications in the world. Millions of people use it every day to, among other things, know which route to choose on their trips. However, It is not a perfect application. Sometimes it can suggest routes that are not entirely suitable and, in the worst case, do not lead to the expected destination.

One of these events occurred a few days ago in the United States when a convoy heading from Las Vegas to Los Angeles unexpectedly ended up in the Mojave Desert desert, with some damaged cars. Let’s see what happened so that what promised to be a peaceful walk back to the city from where it had started ended in a journey.

When the idea of ​​’saving 50 minutes’ of travel ends up being a bad idea

Shelby Easler, one of the protagonists of this story, says that she and other people had traveled to the gambling capital to see an F1 race. Once the activity was finished they decided to head back, but they found a sandstorm. Google Maps warned of this scenario and suggested an alternative path.

Continuing along the original route, Interstate 15, would have extended the travel time too much. The new route, however, came with a tempting offer: saving 50 minutes on the journey in question. So the car in which Easler was traveling, like many other people, opted for this alternative that, at first, seemed the most appropriate.

As the minutes passed, those who chose the alternative route witnessed how the paved road disappeared to give way to a lonely and desert road. Without realizing it, they had begun to enter the Mojave Desert. At one point, as if that were not enough, some vehicles were stuck in place.





Images shared by Shelby Easler

Faced with this scenario, the young woman says, they decided to call the police, but the response was not what was expected either: the agents were dealing with the consequences of the storm, a situation so they could not head towards the supposed alternative path immediately. Since some cars were damaged, they decided to call an assistance service.

After several hours of waiting, the damaged cars were towed back to Las Vegas for repairs. Fortunately, only material damage and everyone involved in this unexpected adventure is safe and sound. Now, they will surely think twice before choosing an alternative route to save time.

We do not know the settings used by the people involved in the incident, but it should be noted that Google Maps allows you to establish different options to avoid certain routes. Before choosing any route it is advisable to carefully analyze the route to avoid surprises. You can also read our guide to using the app like a Jedi Master.

Images: Shelby Easler

In Xataka: How to configure in Google Maps the things and areas that interest you to find out about their news