Suara.com – Riding a motorbike is exciting. On the other hand, maintaining a motorbike is also an inseparable part. The goal is to maintain optimal performance of the engine and all its components.

The following are a series of tips summarized from various two-wheeled articles on automotive channels Suara.com. The aim is to bring motorbike owners or users closer to their favorite rides, through regular vehicle preparation.

If you feel that this part of the motorbike maintenance tips cannot be done yourself, go to an authorized or trusted repair shop and make a subscription so that the motorbike can be handled optimally.

1. Not to scare you, this is a list of motorbike components that you must check if you are involved in a traffic accident.

As an illustration of the motorbike handlebars, take a look at one of the AHASS technicians, Muhammad Ahi Wahyuni, who won the 2018 Honda Asia & Oceania Motorcycle Technician Skill Contest, first place in the regular motorbike category (PT AHM)

Was there a traffic accident or traffic accident involving a motorbike? Apart from making sure the driver and passengers don’t lack anything, including being taken to hospital if necessary, don’t ignore this. Nothing other than checking the condition of the ride after an accident or after a collision.

It’s not scary, the condition of a motorbike after a collision or accident, if it is used again without knowing its origin, has the potential to cause further danger.

2. So that the performance of an automatic motorbike remains optimal, here are tips for maintaining its components

CVT maintenance carried out by Yamaha mechanics (PT YIMM).

Motorbikes are a mode of transportation that is popular with members of the community. It is agile and practical, while promising excellent performance and has a high level of mobility.

Quoted from the official Yamaha Indonesia release as received by Suara.comto maintain optimal performance of automatic motorbikes, regular maintenance and replacement of components, especially CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), must be carried out.

3. Has an important function, don’t forget to maintain the standard side of the motorbike

If the side stand has a problem, immediately take it to an authorized repair shop. You can also take advantage of the Yamaha Visit Service (SKY) (PT YIMM).

Motorbikes that are companions for travel and daily activities are equipped with two standards. Namely the middle standard and side standards. Both function as vehicle supports, the side is more often used because its use is easier and simpler.

Quoted from the official Yamaha Territory VI release as received Suara.comhere are tips shared by PT Thamrin Brothers, Main Dealer Yamaha (South Sumatra & Bengkulu).

4. So that your motorbike remains durable, it is important to carry out routine maintenance

Official Yamaha workshops are guaranteed to be professional and consistent, with all Yamaha technicians having been educated through Yamaha training programs with global standards (PT YIMM).

There are various reasons for having a two-wheeled vehicle, such as daily activities, collections, or for touring or long distance driving. However, all three converge on the same thing, namely the need to maintain the quality of performance and durability.

That is, by caring for it properly, starting from the owner’s own awareness.

5. Use the Motorcycle Smart Key Remote, Here’s How to Maintain It

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid – Connected using remote smart key, photographed in Palembang. As an illustration (Yamaha Indonesia).

Currently, you can operate a motorbike using the Smart Key System. This is a sophisticated lock system without a key (keyless), which is operated using a remote.

Quoted from the official release of PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing as received Suara.com, The Smart Key System has two main functions, as an Answer Back System to make it easier for drivers to find the position of the motorbike in the parking lot within a 20 m radius. Apart from that, it acts as an immobilizer to increase motorbike safety when parked. Because the motorbike can only start if there is a remote within a radius of 80 cm.

