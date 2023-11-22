Suara.com – PT Piaggio Indonesia gives automotive fans the opportunity to take a closer look at the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 adventure scooter which was introduced at the Mandalika MotoGP.

The use of the word ‘replica’ on the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 shows that the design was inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP 2023 as the official vehicle for two Aprilia Racing Factory Team racers, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, in the 2023 MotoGP racing season.

“The Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 is here as a real amplification of the spirit of ‘Designed for racers, built for riders’ in every Aprilia product, which is designed with the DNA and spirit of a typical Italian racing motorbike. “The sporty appearance of the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 is also relevant to the needs of the Indonesian people for premium two-wheeled vehicles for daily mobility,” said Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Designed as an adventure scooter, the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 is not only comfortable to ride alone or in a group, but is also able to convey a premium impression thanks to its sporty character.

In appearance, the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 displays a distinctive racing feel through a combination of a strong matte black base color and red and purple graphics, just like the livery of the Aprilia Racing Factory Team’s flagship racing motorbike in the 2023 MotoGP racing season, the Aprilia RS-GP 2023.

The Aprilia logo is embedded diagonally in the middle of the scooter’s body, making it look like a racing motorbike ready to conquer various mobility challenges on the ‘urban circuit’.

The character of a typical Italian racing motorbike is displayed through the front and bottom protectors which are decorated with the three colors typical of the Italian flag, namely red, white and green. Apart from that, the unveiling moment by Maverick Vinales, one of the Aprilia Racing Factory Team racers, made the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 even closer to the real RS-GP 2023 racing vehicle.

The Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 has a single-cylinder i-get engine with a capacity of 174 cc. The machine is capable of producing 13 kW of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The existing power is channeled through a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) transmission.

Automotive fans can now see the Aprilia SR-GT Replica 200 in person at the Main Atrium, Pondok Indah Mall 2 in the period 20-26 November 2023.