By arriving among the top two in the UEFA seasonal rankings, Italy will also qualify as fifth in Serie A. We are now second, but it will be decided in May

Fabio Licari

November 10 – 08:05 – MILAN

Five is the new perfect number. Five like the teams that Italy could field in the next Champions League, the “Superchampions” which debuts in September 2024 in response to the Super League, with 36 teams and a single group. In the new package there is also an extra club for the two best leagues in the seasonal ranking. If Italy reached the objective, with today’s Serie A ranking we would qualify Inter, Juve, Milan, Napoli and Atalanta. Nice prospect, but the risk is running too much and feeling like the fifth slot is already in your pocket. The ideas will not be very clear before April or May, when the seasonal UEFA ranking will be fairly defined. The current one, in fact, takes into consideration four days of the groups and the preliminary phase. Not much to be credible. Enough to imagine that Italy will play until the end.

The ranking

—

The ranking updated to yesterday evening is still very fluid, with Turkey, Belgium and Spain threatening Germany (1st) and Italy (2nd) for the first two places. It’s no surprise that there are the small ones: at the beginning of the season, with the preliminaries and the championship contingents still not decimated, the ranking is still a mixed bag. After December, historically, the top championships qualify more teams and therefore can increase their coefficient along the direct elimination. This is why heaven (of fifth place) can wait. It would be important to bring forward as many teams as possible, as in the last season which ended, not surprisingly, in second, useless, place. The septello is within reach. Until May the two places will be contested, with England and Spain very fearsome rivals.

The revolution

—

The current format of the Champions League presents some problems. Several group challenges are a given. As of November 8, five teams are already in the round of 16 and a couple more, including Napoli, very close. The real tournament begins in February. It will be like this in the future too, because “in or out” changes everything, but the clubs expect to play as much as possible for revenue and TV rights. The compromise is this new 36-man tournament which will certainly leave many in suspense until the eighth and final day. For those who are used to making calculations, to thinking about the extra point that guarantees you at least second place, it will be a bad blow: you risk being left out or finding yourself in the playoffs.

The finalist

—

Thirty-six finalists: four places more than today. One is assigned to the championship 5th in the total UEFA ranking (this does not concern us, as Italy is between third and fourth place). A second slot goes to a champion team of a minor tournament, from 11th place in the ranking. The other two places – we enter the field – go to the two championships with the best seasonal ranking. Let’s clarify. 1) Seasonal, not total: the results from July ’23 to 1 June ’24, the day of the final, are taken into consideration. 2) The results of all cups are counted, including Europe and Conference. 3) Until the end of the season many championships, hopefully also Serie A, will not know the exact number of places in the Champions League. From now on, barring new revolutions, it will always be like this.

The formula

—

So, 36 finalists. Only 7 arriving from the preliminaries, 29 already in the group (including the possible fifth place). Single group, single ranking. At the Monte Carlo draw, the 36 teams will be divided into 4 pots of 9 teams based on the UEFA club ranking, with the legal champions in the first pot. Each team will be drawn with two teams from each group: they will play 8 matches (4 at home and 4 away). It is not excluded that, if the crossing mechanism requires it, there will already be a derby. Six days by December, the last two at the end of January. The first round (19 September) is also played on Thursday.

The tournament

—

Maximum possible: 32 points The top 8 in the rankings advance directly to the round of 16. Those from 9th to 24th place face each other in February in the home and away playoffs: the 8 winners are added to the list of round of 16. The 8 defeats, and those from 25th to 36th place in the standings, close the adventure: no more “relegations” in other cups (Europe and Conference will also be at 36). The round of 16 will be like tennis: first and second of the big group at the ends of the scoreboard, and so on, without any more draws, until the final. With a prize pool at stake that goes from two to two and a half billion in total. But that’s another story.

