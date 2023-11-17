In this month and a half that has passed since the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it is likely that you have had time to watch the action adventure starring Basim. If you are one of those who have been left wanting more, then you will be happy to know that Ubisoft is preparing a free update coming sometime in December and with which it will be necessary to face new challenges.

These will arrive through the new New Game Plus mode that the community was demanding, which is already a good excuse to enjoy this installment again. In addition, it will be accompanied by a new option for all those who are not afraid of anything and want to demonstrate that they are true experts in the saga, because it will be added permanent death.

This means that Basim will have only one life, nothing more, so those who end up dying at some point, whether in the first hours or in the final stretch, will do so forever and will be forced to have to start the story. From the beginning. Even so, Ubisoft has promised that in the coming days it will provide more information about these developments.

Likewise, permanent death will be available in all difficulty levels, in case someone dares to activate it at the highest of all. A good way to continue rocking this action title with RPG touches and in which there is no shortage of moments of parkour, stealth and of course murders.

