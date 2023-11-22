On Wednesday afternoon there was an explosion on a car that was crossing the Rainbow Bridge, the bridge that connects Canada and the United States in the Niagara Falls area: a police source told CNN that the two people who were on board died. Photos and videos shared on social networks show a checkpoint in flames and a large cloud of smoke around the bridge. An official from Erie County, located in northwestern New York state, said the Rainbow Bridge had been closed, as had three other bridges connecting the state to Canada. The FBI said it had opened an investigation.

For now the causes of the explosion are not known. According to authorities in the Canadian city of Niagara Falls, the vehicle was traveling towards the United States at the time of the explosion. New York state governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the incident, adding that local authorities intervened to handle the situation. Hochul also said police were working with the FBI’s counterterrorism unit to screen people entering the state.

The explosion occurred as tens of millions of people in the United States are traveling for Thanksgiving, one of the country’s most important holidays, which takes place every year on the fourth Thursday of November, tomorrow.