Could you survive in a world where words don’t exist? That’s the idea behind A Cafe Without Words, a peculiar cafe in Tokyo where talking is not allowed, not even to order.

Maybe you have thought that it is enough to take a photo of the coffee or juice you want on the menu at the entrance, or you simply write it on a piece of paper, or on your cell phone, or use sign language. But that is not accepted in this cafeteria either. The only valid method to order your drink is through gestures.

If you are one of those who always drink a short decaffeinated coffee without foam, with an inch of milk, and a double helping of sugar, you are going to have a difficult time getting exactly what you want… That’s the funny thing.

Communication by gestures, a lost pleasure

A Cafe without Words serves ten types of coffees and other drinks, such as juices or smoothies, which the client can customize to their liking. They all cost the same, 800 yen (about 5 euros).

The cafeteria has a minimalist design where there is no type of sign that can be used to indicate what you want. So you have no choice but to communicate using gestures, as you can see in this video:

As we can see, a girl tries to order a coffee with milk. She manages to make herself understood quickly with the coffee, and to indicate the milk, she makes the gesture of opening a tetra carton. The waitress responds with the gesture of milking a cow, to indicate that she has understood her order.

And why is this cafeteria’s obsession with gesture communication? Japan? They explain it in a statement that appears on the door of the establishment, collected by PR Times:

“If words disappeared from the world, how would you order? A Cafe Without Words is a mysterious cafe where you can only order by gestures. If you get what you wanted at the beginning, it’s a good feeling, and it will be fun even if you end up ordering something else “.

He continues: “We hope you enjoy the new experience of thinking of ways to communicate your thoughts and imagine what the other person is feeling while you place your order.”

A very curious idea that has sparked curiosity in Tokyo, but it will be very short-lived. This cafe without words, where you have to order by gestures, will only be open from November 1 to 5. Afterwards it will be a normal cafeteria again.