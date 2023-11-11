Enemies in the world of The Witcher 3 don’t stand a chance against Geralt in this state.

Geralt of Rivia is the protagonist of The Witcher 3

Join the conversation

For years we have been able to see how CD Projekt RED has made a name for itself within the video game industry, giving rise to the fact that although with the Cyberpunk 2077 releasewhose sequel has already been announced and will follow the same path that The Witcher saga has taken years to regain the trust of the playersthus the Phantom Liberty expansion has been the title that many were looking forward to in 2020.

However, in this case we have to talk about what is considered as the studio masterpiece Polish, since there are many who call The Witcher 3 one of the best video games of all time, which continues to be very present in the current video game landscape even with easter eggs that appear in other titles. However, in this case we have to talk about a bug that empowers Geralt of Rivia.

Geralt of Rivia moves at great speed thanks to this The Witcher 3 bug

In this case, it was the Reddit user known as Sludgy101 who uploaded to the forums of the aforementioned social network in which it can be seen that a bug causes Geralt to move at high speedwhich is translated into the fact that he is capable of defeating enemies with great ease, even some of the most resistant, since, in essence, they have no reaction time before losing their entire health bar :

Thought I’d share the fight I had while I had the bug where Geralt’s speed was double

byu/Sludgy101 inWitcher3

It should be noted that although today there are not as many bugs as in the past in The Witcher 3, it must be remembered that at the time the video game hit the market with a lot of errors which had to be corrected later through updates, being a case similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077, but without reaching the severity of this.

Be that as it may, remember that The Witcher 3 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Join the conversation