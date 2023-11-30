Returning to the office is proving to be a real headache for companies that, after the pandemic forced them to send their employees to work from home, are now unable to get them back to occupy their desks in the office.

Some companies have adopted very belligerent positions in their return-to-office policies, going so far as to invite their employees to resign from their jobs. Others, however, have opted for a passive aggressive position, penalizing employees with worse evaluations.

Alex Barredo echoed from its platform Mixx.io from a Japanese company that is incentivizing its employees with bonuses to come to the office and eat with their colleagues. As labor trends expert David Bonilla points out in X, this may be one of the formulas to encourage presence without penalizing teleworking.

Back to the office Japanese style. As is happening in Spain, remote work policies in Japan are highly conditioned by stagnant productivity that teleworking is not managing to recover, despite the fact that different studies point to the opposite.

The solution that Japanese companies such as Agileware, dedicated to the development of project management systems in Osaka, have found is to encourage their employees with extra bonuses in their salary, gift vouchers, transportation assistance or discounts on meals to reward employees. who go to their offices. With these incentives, Japanese companies seek to alleviate the mental and economic burden that change entails.

Pay extra for hybrid work. Agileware began a new program in September that consists of paying its employees 2,000 yen more (about 12.5 euros) for each day they come to the office. In addition, when these employees go out to eat together, an additional 500 yen (about 3.8 euros) is added to each person per day.

The only requirement is that employees go to the office for at least four hours a day, with a limit of ten days a month. That is, each employee would receive an additional 163 euros per month for going to the office and sharing lunchtime with his or her colleagues. It’s not worth meeting your colleagues for lunch and then going home.

Socialize to cure loneliness. The case of Agileware is somewhat particular because, while hybrid work is being the most common option in this new phase of work flexibility, they continued to opt for remote work.

However, the increase in mental health care costs for their engineers, who were increasingly lonely, made them rethink a model in which communication and face-to-face contact between colleagues would be encouraged. Some employees who joined the company during the pandemic left shortly after for this reason. We thought it was necessary for employees to meet face to face and have the opportunity to feel each other’s work problems and health conditions,” Mitsuyoshi Kawabata, CEO of Agileware, told Nikkei.

Returning to the office also has its drawbacks. However, returning to offices is also causing other health problems and inconveniences for workers. The change from the quiet work environment to home during the pandemic years has made your brain less tolerant of distractions and noise.

Furthermore, the new hybrid work scenario poses a new distribution and needs in the offices, and this change has caught many companies with a changed pace and without adapting their offices.

