After a long time of waiting, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. Today we get news about this game.

Super Mario RPG

This time they are related to new videos that have been published in Japan. The first is a general trailer that reviews the features of the game and then we also have two new promotional shorts.

Perhaps the most interesting thing is that the videos confirm the return of Culexa boss inspired by Final Fantasy:

We leave you with the trailer and the spots:

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

