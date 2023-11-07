Baldur’s Gate 3 on GOG has an achievement on the CD Projekt platform that teases said future development, one that Divinty players are well aware of.

Running It already has Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, Steam Deck and PS5, in the absence of being on Xbox Series X|S; even though that would be soon. Now, there is a achievement in GOG which will sound like Divinty to many, for better or worse.

Maybe he Larian Studios game has a new difficulty mode even more difficult than Expert, one that is very similar to the seen in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

The CRPG could receive a new difficulty called “Honor Mode”, which could imitate the other game mentioned and would represent a new challenge for those who think that everything is already a walk in the park.

This new mode has been seen through this mysterious new achievement on GOG, which appears to have arrived alongside patch four alongside the 1000+ fixes, tweaks and changes.

It was discovered by Reddit user W0lferino93, is called Foehammer, and appears to be awarded to the player when they complete the game’s main story in “Honor Mode.”

But this mode is not in the game and getting the achievement doesn’t seem possible yet, leaving some users with only 98% 100% completion; until it is fully activated.

The mods couldn’t predict this Avernus mode

As several people who responded to W0lferino93’s post have pointed out, this new mode could be a reflection of the one seen in Divinity: Original Sin 2 with the same difficulty.

If it eventually comes to the game, it would be an even greater challenge for those who completed the adventure on Expert, giving only one save file per game that is automatically deleted if the entire party is defeated.

All this remains speculative until Larian Studios pronounces on the samebut many users are already commenting as if taken directly from Divinity.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

There may be subtle differences between the Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin modes, especially with the unique nuances of the first; but since it is the same developer in both cases…

But since this game has been successful in every way, more than one person may jump directly into this new mode; and without even having played Divinity.

Maybe this new Baldur’s Gate 3 achievement on GOG will preview a future CRPG novelty known by Divinty players, but it would be better to wait and see What is Larian Studios planning?.