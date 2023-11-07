Before humans set foot on the Moon, there were engineers trying to solve a current problem in the aerospace industry: making rocket engines efficient both in the vacuum of space and at sea level. A Barcelona company called Pangea Aerospace is testing a rocket engine that promises to solve this problem.

Pangea successfully tests its ARCOS engine. After becoming the first company to ignite an ‘aerospike’ design engine with methane and liquid oxygen, Pangea has just announced that its ARCOS engine has passed new ignition tests crucial for the full validation and subsequent commercialization of the rocket.

The tests took place at the test center of the German Space Agency (DLR), and focused on various components and subsystems of the engine. ARCOS works based on biomethane as fuel and oxygen at cryogenic temperatures as an oxidant. These propellants are in fashion because they emit mainly water vapor, reducing the environmental impact of conventional rocket engines by 50%.





A 3D printed engine. The ARCOS engine has a modular design designed to easily scale the engine and adapt it to the thrust needs of future Pangea customers. The combustion chamber was built by the Valladolid company AEINUM with additive manufacturing techniques (basically a metal printer) using two materials.

The engine’s injection heads are also 3D printed. The latest tests validated the design of two types of heads printed in a single piece. These components were developed by Pangea in collaboration with the European Space Agency and the Center for Technological Development and Innovation of Spain (CDTI), within the framework of a project called ITAN (testing of injection heads for ‘aerospike’ nozzles).

What is an ‘aerospike’ nozzle. The nozzle is the exhaust bell of an engine. A traditional rocket engine has a larger nozzle if it is optimized for vacuum and a smaller one if it is optimized for sea level. Aerospike engines differ from these designs because they theoretically maintain optimal efficiency at different altitudes.

NASA tested a wedge-shaped aerospike engine for the X-33 space plane, but the program was canceled before test flights could be conducted. Pangea’s ‘aerospike’ engine has a toroidal design, a cone around which the engine’s exhaust gases flow.

The promise of Pangea Aerospace. Founded in 2018, Pangea promises that its engines will offer greater efficiency and maneuverability than traditional engines, reducing fuel consumption by 15% and carrying up to 50% more payload than standard manufactured engines. The company has yet to finish the validation tests of its engine, but it has already seduced the Spanish government with its proposal.

A team made up of Pangea and several collaborators (ITP Aero from the Basque Country for the engines and components, GMV from Madrid for the avionics, UARX from Galicia for the separation and deployment of satellites, and AENIUM from Valladolid for additive manufacturing) won the first phase of the aerospace PERTE together with PLD Space. The public tender seeks for the Spanish aerospace industry to become a key player in Europe.

PLD launched the Miura 1 and is now focusing on the Miura 5 suborbital rocket, for which it will soon begin testing engines. Pangea does not yet have its own rocket (it does have a project called Meso), but his proposal is more innovative and risky, so it is worth keeping track of.

Images | Pangea Aerospace

