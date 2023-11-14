Until a few years ago it was practically unthinkable, but today more and more people have two or more full-time jobs without their bosses knowing. This reality, to which employees from various parts of the world subscribe, is not new. However, the desire (or need) to increase your income along with the proliferation of remote work have combined to boost it.

As we explained in a report published last year, this trend known in English as overemployed even has its own subreddit, a community with more than 176,000 members in which the protagonist of this article participates: an American software engineer. who earns $144,000 a year for having several jobs simultaneously. Let’s know his story.

Two complex time jobs and many gadgets to achieve it

The young man, according to Insider, began exploring the possibility of getting a second job less than a year after getting his first job as software engineer. At that time he earned $75,000 per year ($6,250 per month), but he was looking to increase his income since he did not have the “financial stability” that he desired and he had plenty of free time.

Although his original job was full-time, the engineer managed to complete all tasks within 10 to 15 hours a week. And, the biggest advantage of this, was that he worked completely remotely. So at the end of 2021 he got a second position of the same nature: full-time software engineer and his income doubled.

With both jobs, this young American had increased his annual salary at 144,000 dollars ($12,000 a month), an amount of money that, according to him, was enough to cover the costs of the lifestyle he wanted. Among his monthly expenses was a $1,200 one-bedroom apartment and investing in the early stages of his own startup.





Now, having two positions simultaneously meant, in addition to the previously mentioned benefit, that the computer scientist had to do certain juggling to fulfill his tasks and, above all, avoid being discovered by his bosses. According to him, one of the keys was to exaggerate the time it would take to complete each of the assigned activities to save time in general.

On the other hand, the young man admits that he tried to “appear somewhat incompetent” so that his co-workers would be more compassionate and They will avoid assigning difficult tasks. He even notes that she sometimes did not adequately comply with requests, such as reviewing other people’s work, because she was busy with her other work and would often say “no” to some projects.

In short, an employee who tried to work as little as possible in each of his full-time jobs. The fact that he could be discovered, he explains, did not keep him up at night since in the event of any unfavorable event he had the other job to back him up. As we say, this American is not the only one who is part of the overemployed. There are people with up to four jobs simultaneously.

