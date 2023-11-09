Suara.com – A total of 92 United Nations (UN) staff members have reportedly been killed in the Gaza Strip during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to date.

This information was conveyed by the Commissioner General of the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday (9/11/2023).

During an interview with local Swiss media, Lazzarini said around 13,000 UN members were employed in the Gaza Strip. He said that UNRWA had never experienced “such a large number of deaths in such a short period of time.”

Currently, more than 700,000 people have fled to schools established by UNRWA so they can take refuge under the UN’s blue flag.

According to Lazzarini, more than 50 of their facilities have been attacked, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds of others.

Fleeing to the southern region of the Gaza Strip is also not guaranteed to be safe, said the senior UN official. Furthermore, he said that a third of UN staff there died as a result of bombardment.

The longer the death toll continues – as Israel announced, the further we are from the prospect of peace in the future, he said.

During the interview, Lazzarini admitted that he was very surprised by what he found in Gaza. “The situation is heartbreaking,” he said.

Lazzarini said that the community was in need, they fled to UNRWA schools and asked for bread and water.

There was a fuel crisis, he said. If no fuel arrives in Gaza in the next few days, “key facilities will no longer function,” he said, adding.

A blockade of aid supplies amounts to almost no trade and public order being threatened, according to the UN official.

If nothing changes in the near future, many people will lose their lives because of the lack of humanitarian assistance and not because of the bombing, he said.

“Such a strict blockade amounts to collective punishment,” Lazzarini said. (Antara/Anadolu)