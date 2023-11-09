Suara.com – TikTok celebrity Satria Mahathir is in the spotlight because he just got the logo of the Indonesian Republic Police (Polri) tattooed on his chest. In a video, the 20-year-old man from Jakarta is seen grinning after the National Police tattoo on his chest was completed.

Satria’s figure is full of controversy. The reason is that he got the nickname Youngest Young Papa or Pupa for short because he had children at the age of 16.

Satria’s confession that he doesn’t want to date a woman who uses an Android cellphone and has slept with 28 women in the 20 years of his life has also gone viral. Take a peek at the following portrait of Satria Mahathir who has just tattooed the National Police logo on his chest.

1. Police Logo Tattoo

Satria Mahathir (TiKTok/@kaum_lucu_08)

Satria Mahathir has just added to his collection of tattoos on his body. He now has a tattoo of the National Police logo emblazoned on his chest.

2. ‘This Is Cogil’

Satria Mahathir (TiKTok/@kaum_lucu_08)

In a video, Satria looks happy when his body is tattooed with the National Police logo. He even danced with his hands while greeting fans. “Sorry, I got a tattoo, this is cogil (crazy guy),” he said.

3. Son of a former police general

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathier_)

Satria Mahathir is not an ordinary figure. He is the son of a former two-star police general named Yuskam Nur. Meanwhile, Satria’s mother, Anita Agnes Alexandra, is a former model.

4. Asked to continue his father’s profession

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathier_)

When chatting with Onadio Leonardo (Onad) on a podcast some time ago, Satria admitted that he had been asked to continue his father’s profession. However, Satria, who was still in middle school at that time, refused because he considered the police to be a disturbing profession.

5. Regret not registering with the police

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathier_)

But it turns out Satria now admits he regrets not continuing his father’s profession even though he claims the police are disturbing him. “I regret not registering with the police. I like being a disturbing person,” he said in a brash manner.

6. Ferdy Sambo is his role model

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathr)

If Satria became a police officer, it turns out that Ferdy Sambo would be his role model. However, Satria emphasized that he would be a neutral police officer, not ‘black’ or ‘white’ but ‘grey’.

7. Want to be a neutral police officer

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathr)

“I think he (Ferdy Sambo) is a bad cop, that’s been proven, right? Would you like to be like that if you were a police officer?” Onad asked.

“I want to (be a police officer), but I’m neutral. I don’t want to be an ‘item’, I’m in the gray. So I play left and right. So I can go to normal mode, I can go to crazy mode,” said Satria.

8. The Beginning of Viral

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathr)

The figure of Satria Mahathir started to become a topic of conversation because of his love story with a woman named Nindya at the beginning of 2019. They finally married and had a son named Karel Alpha.

Unfortunately, Satria and Nindya divorced because Satria admitted that he was not ready to take on the role of husband and father when he was still 16 years old.

9. Had ‘Settings to Go Viral’

Satria Mahathir (Instagram/@satriamahathr)

Not long after the divorce, Satria moved on and dated Chelsea Patricia or Cia, who was his best friend.

The two of them also went viral after uploading a photo of the pregnancy test pack. However, it wasn’t long before the two of them confirmed that the photo was a setup so that they would go viral.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni