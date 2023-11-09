Suara.com – It is reported that Bunga Citra Lestari will marry Tiko Aryawardhana on December 2 2023. The wedding of the singer who is familiarly called BCL is planned to be held in Bali.

Bunga Citra Lestari’s status as the wife of the late Ashraf Sinclair became the subject of gossip ahead of her wedding. The reason is that BCL still uses Sinclair as the last name of its personal Instagram account.

Apart from that, Bunga Citra Lestari’s statement regarding buying a plot of land next to Ashraf Sinclair’s grave was also questioned. However, before the wedding, BCL had not provided any comments.

Throughout 2023, Bunga Citra Lestari will still diligently visit Ashraf Sinclair’s grave at San Diego Hills Memorial Park. Even on November 8, BCL visited Ashraf Sinclair’s grave to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

What is the portrait like of BCL visiting Ashraf Sinclair’s grave before marrying Tiko Aryawardhana? Check out the complete summary below.

1. Bunga Citra Lestari started 2023 by visiting Ashraf Sinclair’s grave with their son, Noah. BCL wants to show the late Ashraf that Noah is now big.

Portrait of BCL Visiting Ashraf Sinclair’s Grave (Instagram/@bclsinclair)

2. Bunga Citra Lestari’s arrival coincided with 3 years of Ashraf Sinclair’s departure forever. Apart from Noah, the BCL extended family also visited Ashraf Sinclair’s grave.

3. On this occasion, Bunga Citra Lestari quoted the writings of Elizabeth Kubler-Ross and David Kessler about grief that will last forever. The only difference is that the person who lost it must continue to learn to live and move on.

4. From this quote, Bunga Citra Lestari believes that she can recover from the pain of losing someone she loves. However, even though he has recovered, BCL believes it will never be the same as before.

5. Bunga Citra Lestari also did not fail to visit Ashraf Sinclair’s grave during Eid al-Fitr. BCL was seen accompanied by his parents, as well as Noah, his only son with the late Ashraf.

6. Likewise, during Eid al-Adha, Bunga Citra Lestari and Noah visited Ashraf Sinclair’s grave after Eid prayers. BCL’s special moments in 2023 will never be missed without visiting her husband’s grave.

7. On September 18 2023, Bunga Citra Lestari celebrates the birthday of Ashraf Sinclair, who would have been 44 years old. Four days after the late Ashraf’s birthday, Noah turned 13 years old.

8. The moment of visiting Ashraf Sinclair’s grave on the deceased’s birthday was quite special because Noah’s grandmother and grandfather also came. Ashraf Sinclair’s parents, who live in Malaysia, flew all the way to Indonesia to celebrate their late son’s birthday.

9. Bunga Citra Lestari was seen at Ashraf Sinclair’s grave to celebrate their wedding anniversary on November 8 2023. However, at that time it is strongly suspected that BCL also asked Ashraf Sinclair for permission because his wedding day was getting closer.

That’s a series of portraits of BCL visiting Ashraf Sinclair’s grave ahead of his wedding day on December 2 2023. What do you think?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi