These 9 PS4 and PS5 games have an incredible offer with which they stay for less than 9 euros in the Sony PlayStation digital store and they also have at least an 80 on Metacritic.

Sony never rests with his offers the PS Store one digitalproof of this is that they can be found discounts for PS4 and PS5 (augmented with PS Plus) with a reduction of precio Limited Time.

And now may be the best time to buy on PlayStation Store, since the best Black Friday promotions are also active; as the 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription.

Although this time they are simply discounted games a bit isolated from other promotionswho knows if it could be before you new GOTY staff beyond TGA23?

Ready to take a look at what’s next? You can choose between single player or play some cooperative games with the platform genres, metroivania, puzzles, beat ’em up and more that we have collected.

And we are going to start with a studio well known for creating the Serious Sam saga and that at a certain moment he decided to give his creations another spin to design a very particular work.

9 great PS4 and PS5 games on sale with an 80 or more on Metacritic

The Talos Principle

The Talos Principle is a game about an artificial intelligence with consciousness, which is assigned the task of solving puzzles that are part of a metaphysical parable in a doomed world; our first great PS4 and PS5 game on offer with an 88 on Metacritic.

This gives rise to a First-person adventure with brainy puzzles with lasers and mirrors, closed doors and many other riddles. Its 80% discount leaves the price at €5.99 on the PS Store and if you like “thinking” games it is an experience that you should not miss.

Analysis of The Talos Principle Road to Gehenna

Natsuki Chronicles

Natsuki Chronicles it’s a shoot ’em up horizontal de Qute qcn an immersive story that follows the eponymous protagonist, discover the story of her past as a rookie pilot in a story part of the 9 great PS4 and PS5 games on offer with an 80 on Metacritic.

This parallel story to the events of Ginga Force alternates past and present in more than 10 levels, a wide variety of customization options, different combinations of three types of weapons and accessories and much more; all this with a discount of 80% and €3.99 on the PS Store; €1.99 with PS+.

DJMax Respect

DJMax Respect It’s one of the best musical games of recent yearsis the legendary rhythm action game that never rests and therefore deserves to be among the 9 great PS4 and PS5 games on offer with an 85 on Metacritic.

Enjoy all classic DJMAX songs and give the new exclusive songs your own brand in this musical adventure, especially now that it costs only €7.99 on the PS Store thanks to its 80% sale.

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir is the Odin Sphere Remastered Edition, Vanillaware game Launched 10 years ago, it now comes translated into Spanish and with several modes that expand the experience; another of the great games on offer for PS4 and PS5 with an 87 on Metacritic.

Lands of snow, emerald forests and chasms of fire await in this story with 5 playable characters in side-scrolling 2D environments and plenty of RPG ahead. The rest wait with their 85% on offer and their €8.99 on the PS Store.

Rainbow Billy The curse of the Leviathan

Rainbow Billy The curse of the Leviathan It is a game that mixes platforms, puzzles and exploration in 2.5D scenarios that are full of RPG and open this fantasy world. Without a doubt, a curious premise in another offer for PS4 and PS5 with an 80 on Metacritic.

In this adventure designed for the whole family, a script awaits us that increases as we hunt monsters (Pokémon is not far behind) in a beautiful graphic section and texts in Spanish. And the price? Well, it’s only €4.49 in the PS Store thanks to its 75% sale.

Tails of Iron

Tails of Iron is a game by Odd Bug Studio with an incredible graphic style and mixing RPG with Soulslike. Live the story of Redgi, the heir to the rat throne who seeks to recover what is his in this other offer for PS4 and PS5 with an 81 on Metacritic.

Banish the frog clan from your kingdom in one perfect mix between action game, souls mechanics and role-playing dose which right now has a 70% offer and costs €7.49 on the PS Store.

Análisis Tails of Iron

Lumines Remastered

Lumines Remastered was the update of the Acclaimed puzzle game for PSP released in 2004. Although it only arrived in digital format, it combines playable and visual simplicity with an unforgettable electronic soundtrack; another of the PS4 and PS5 offers that have an 80 on Metacritic.

In our analysis we already said that “it gave a twist to the puzzle genre”, but you can get it yourself thanks to its 70% discount and a very tight €4.49 in the PS Store.

Lumines Remastered Analysis

Rock

Röki is a classic graphic adventure, one of the traditional point and click ones, but seeking to surprise with a unique aesthetic and an emotional plot. He Polygon Treehouse game is based on the basic precepts of the genre and is in accordance offer on PS4 and PS5 with a 92 in MC.

As much as he tries to separate himself from the endemic evils of his genre, Röki ends up falling into the same places as most of point and click graphic adventures, leaving innovation for other fields; but experience the game yourself thanks to its 70% offer and €5.99 on the PS Store.

Iconoclasts

Iconoclasts is a story about the conflict of science versus religion, nature versus technology, old versus young. A brilliant artistic section in one of the best indie games of 2018 and part of these great games on offer for PS4 and PS5 with an 83 on Metacritic.

A metroidvania that is much more than a simple exploration game, where Alondra discovers the secrets of a decaying planet in an open world; now with a 70% discount and for €5.99 on the PS Store.

Broforce

Broforce is a retro style 2D action game which has an intense development. It has non-stop action, a very particular sense of humor and some protagonists inspired by film heroes; bonus of is offers on PlayStation and has a 79 on Metacritic.

With pixelated settings, parodies of action movie heroes from the 80s and 90s and testosterone – a lot of testosterone – you can now live cheaply thanks to its 80% discount and €2.99 in the PS Store.

Broforce Analysis

And with this Los Mercenarios-style offer, we end this report with discounts for Sony PlayStation consoles. The rest depends on each person, but there will be no shortage of examples to choose from.

Some best deals on PS Store are among the 9 great PS4 and PS5 games for less than 9 euros and with an 80 or more on Metacritic that we have left here today.