Google Chrome, without a doubt, is one of the most popular browsers. The preference of users is due to its speed, its intuitive interface and its numerous functions that facilitate daily navigation on the web.

However, it is important to understand that, being a Google product, privacy in its entirety is not its strongest point.

Chrome tends to collect certain data to personalize the user experience. While this customization can be beneficial in terms of convenience, it can raise concerns for those who value their online privacy.

If you are among those who enjoy all the features of Google’s browser, but are concerned about your privacy, you are in the right place. We share with you Nine important tweaks to make Chrome more secure and private.

Sign out of your Google account

One of the easiest ways to reduce the amount of data Google collects about you is by signing out of your account within Chrome.

For sign out of Google in Chrome follow these steps:

Click the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the browser. Choose Setting. Click You and Google. Then select Deactivate next to your name. Confirm that you want to log out and that’s it.

Change the search engine

Google is Chrome’s default search engine. However, it collects data about everything you search on the web to personalize the results.

In this sense, if you want to maintain your privacy, it is essential that you change the search engine to other options, such as DuckDuckGo. This is an engine that respects privacy and does not compile data.

For change Google’s default search engine to a more secure one like DuckDuckGofollow these steps:

Click the three dots icon in the upper right corner. Choose Setting. Click Search Engine. In Search Engine Choose DuckDuckGo.

Don’t use Google’s password manager

Chrome allows you to store passwords in the browser. However, This feature is not as secure as it seems. Your credentials could be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

In this case, it is advisable to use a more secure password manager, such as LastPass or 1Password. Both are excellent options, and they are completely free to download.

Take a look at Chrome security settings

The browser offers a series of default security settings that you can customize to improve the security of your browsing.

To review check the security of your Chrome accountfollow these steps:

Click the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the browser. Choose Setting. Click Privacy & Security.

At this point you should review Enhanced protection, a setting that sends some browsing data to Google to improve security. It is recommended to disable this option

Always use secure connections. This setting will always load the most secure HTTPS versions of web pages. It is a security protocol that encrypts your web traffic, making it more secure.

Manage location, camera and microphone permissions

By default, Google Chrome allows websites to access your location, camera, and microphone. But if you don’t want to share this data, you can change the settings.

For check Google Chrome permissionsfollow the next steps:

Access the Setting. Click Privacy & Security. Choose Site Settings. Now in Permissions, check each of the options, such as Location, Camera, Microphone, Notifications and Inappropriate content. Click the dropdown menu and select Block to deny access.

Periodically clear your browsing history

It is vital to avoid excessive storage of sensitive data by deleting browsing history and site data regularly.

In Google Chrome Settings, go to Clear browsing data and select the time interval All the time to eliminate them.

Turn off autofill settings

Chrome offers a number of autofill features that can be useful, but they can also collect data about your online activity.

To change disable autofill option in Chromefollow these steps:

Access the Setting of Chrome. Click Autofill and passwords. Now, it’s time to review your options. Autofill passwords, Payment Methods y Directions and more. Disable them all.

Use extensions to protect your privacy

Freepik

There are many extensions available for Google Chrome that can help you protect your privacy. Some best extensions for Google Chrome that should not be missing from your computer are:

uBlock Origin: Blocks ads and trackers. NoScript: Blocks third-party scripts, which can help protect your privacy and security. Privacy Badger – Blocks third-party trackers.

Change browser

While this option may be a drastic decision, If you don’t want Chrome and Google to track your activity, you can consider switching browsers to one more focused on respecting user privacy.

There are many interesting options, but the most complete are Firefox or even Brave. These They offer a number of tracker-blocking features that are not available in Google Chrome. By applying these settings to your browser, you will be able to enjoy its features while maintaining greater control over your privacy on the web.