We leave you with a list that has 9 essential gems when it comes to role-playing games, on offer on Nintendo Switch at a minimum price and with the premise that no RPG fan should miss them.

These come in handy, right now that the Black Friday offers are active in their store with many games discounted up to 50% such as EA Sports FC 24 or Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Most of these games are for a single player, although there are also examples of some with interesting cooperative play. Of course, its price is the lowest so far and that is something to take into account.

This time the genres are not as varied as on other occasions, but that does not mean that everything is monothematic. Among the examples there are roguelite, ARPG, Hack and Slash and many more to choose from.

And we are going to start with a independent game of Estonian origin which caused a sensation upon its release, has continued to receive positive reviews and will go down in the annals of history.

9 essential RPG gems for Nintendo Switch at a minimum price

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is a ZA/UM game, but in its definitive edition. This is an old-school RPG, with exquisite writing and unforgettable characters. The first of these RPG jewels on offer for Nintendo Switch.

The open-world RPG stars a detective with a unique set of skills and an entire neighborhood to navigate. He interrogates characters, unravels cases or accepts bribes. Be a hero or a disaster, but his 70% discount and €11.99 on the eShop don’t last forever.

Analysis of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Torchlight II

Torchlight II it’s a game by Runic Games, a studio formed by former Diablo developers. In this action RPG We are going on an expedition with a partner and it deserves to be among the 9 essential RPG gems for Nintendo Switch at a minimum price.

With a UI that many can remember, multiple versions and many hours of addictive gameplay, this ARPG does not envy the Diablo saga anything and now you can get it for 80% and only €3.99 on the eShop.

Ys Origin

Ys Origin is another of the role offers at minimum price and a title that arrived in 2020 on Nintendo Switch. It’s a action role playing game with all the attractiveness of RPG of yesteryear and it is also translated into Spanish.

It is a prequel 700 years before the first delivery and that clarifies some aspects about the history of the saga. Enjoy the start of Ys and its beautiful pixel art for €5.99 on the eShop thanks to its 70% discount.

Ys Origin Analysis

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen it’s a Capcom game and saga which soon returns with Dragon’s Dogma 2, it is a perfected version of the RPG which is already a cult game in its catalog; another of the 9 essential RPG gems for Nintendo Switch at a minimum price.

Catch up on this installment and take it anywhere, live an epic adventure full of scales. It may be the Japanese version of Skyrim, but that’s just to further exemplify how great it is; The rest depends on each person and if they take advantage of their €5.09 on the eShop for their 83% offer.

Analysis of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for Nintendo Switch

Tails of Iron

Tails of Iron It is a perfect game if you like soulslike and fantastic adventures, because in the shoes of Redgi, heir to the throne of rats, you will have to defeat the evil order of the Green Wart and face tons of fantastic monsters.

Its great visuals are complemented by the free Blood Whiskers expansion, which adds new main missions, weapons and items for the adventure. Other RPG gem on offer for Switch It can be obtained for €6.24 on the eShop thanks to its 75% discount.

Tails of Iron Analysis

Children of Morta

11 Bit Studios

Children of Morta is a roguelike with RPG overtones, the dead mage game It was intended for single player until it was updated by adding online cooperative. Does this look good? essential RPG gem for Nintendo Switch at a minimum price?

He Action RPG stars the Bergsons, a family that must face Corruption with their own hands. The rest can be discovered at a low price with its 75% discount and €5.49 on the eShop.

Streets of Rogue

Streets of Rogue It is a hybrid between Nuclear Throne and Deus Ex to which the GTA touch is added. This roguelite crosses immersive simulation in randomly generated cities and that is why it enters our top of Essential RPG gems for Nintendo Switch at a minimum price.

Fight, sneak and hack your way to your goal, but it’s your choices that matter. Live an adventure that is also inspired by other fast, vertical titles such as Binding of Isaac, but saving with its 75% offer and €4.99 on the eShop.

Baldur’s Gate y Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

Baldur’s Gate y Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions It is a pack with the new edition of the classic games from the RPG saga developed by BioWare 20 years ago. They arrive loaded with content and with several of their expansions.

It is an adaptation to consoles that arrives for the first time on current platforms, with hundreds of hours of content, lots of fun on the Sword Coast and an unrepeatable offer of 70% and €14.99 on the eShop.

Análisis de Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition Pack

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden is a great RPG from Atlus that after a while exclusive and PS Vita, came to PC and from there to consoles. In our last essential RPG gem for Nintendo Switch at a minimum price We will discover why we have to stay up a little late…

Our protagonist arrives at an apparently quiet town, but there he discovers that every 3 days of rain someone dies. Some people join his cause and decide together to investigate what is happening in a strange world; the rest can be obtained for €12.99 on the eShop thanks to its 35% sale.

Persona 4 Golden Analysis

And with the older brother of Persona 5 Royal, we end the new round of offers on Nintendo eShop. Be careful and don’t choke on so many RPGs, because everyone knows how long they can be.

These have been the 9 essential Nintendo Switch role-playing jewels on offer at a minimum priceit is clear that no RPG fan should miss these games for anything in the world.