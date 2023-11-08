Toyota, United Autosports and the Iron Dames Porsche will start in Pole Position at the 8h of Bahrain, the last round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In the Sakhir Qualifying which took place at sunset, a great performance among the Hypercars for Brendon Hartley with the GR010 Hybrid #8, while shortly before Tom Blomqvist in the Oreca #23 and Sarah Bovy with the Porsche #85 had shone.

HYPERCAR: Hartley allunga su Kobayashi

Needless to say, the Toyotas made a splash by occupying the entire front row of the starting grid for Saturday’s race.

This time it is Hartley who sets the fastest lap in 1’46″564, trailing his teammate and team principal Kamui Kobayashi by 0″489, armed with the GR010 #7, on which he also gains a precious point from a championship perspective, taking 134, while the Japanese remains at 118.

Among other things, Toyota #7 ended up under investigation for an alleged infringement committed during the work phases in the pit lane; We’ll see if there will be any measures in this regard.

Third position for the Cadillac #2 entrusted to Alex Lynn, 0″701 off the record with a V-Series.R at the best qualifying of the year, very well balanced and lightened by the BoP, as well as the Porsche he will have at his side on the grid, i.e. the 963 #6 of Kévin Estre (Team Penske) at +1″1.

Fifth and sixth place for the Ferraris: Antonio Fuoco precedes Alessandro Pier Guidi; the 499Ps are not in a position to express their real potential, which is evident already on the flying lap, where they have usually always been competitive.

The gap beyond one second suffered by the Calabrian in the #50 and the Piedmontese in the #51 says a lot and even greater suffering is expected in the race for the AF Corse Reds, who will need a miracle to be able to aspire to the drivers’ title.

Seventh place for the Porsche #5 of Frédéric Makowiecki (Team Penske), joined at the start by the private #99 of Gimmi Bruni (Proton Competition), followed by the #38 of Will Stevens (Jota).

The Peugeots did very badly, still over 2″ behind with Paul Di Resta (#93) tenth and Nico Muller (#94) eleventh. Esteban Guerrieri’s Vanwall was very far away.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Josh Pierson, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis

LMP2: Blomqvist super format

A great performance from Tom Blomqvist gives United Autosports the last Pole Position of the LMP2 era in the FIA ​​WEC, given that from next year the Orecas will only race the Le Mans stage.

The Anglo-Swede places his 07-Gibson #23 in the lead in 1’52″290, trailing the excellent Alpine #36 of Charles Milesi by a couple of tenths, with Robin Frijns and Gabriel Aubry taking the second row of the lineup with the cars of Team WRT #31 and Vector Sport #10.

Filipe Albuquerque is in the Top5 with the other Oreca of United Autosports (#22), albeit 7 tenths behind his teammate, ahead of the Prema #9 of Bent Viscaal and the Inter Europol Competition #34 of Albert Costa, among those who they will play for the category title tomorrow.

Here the championship leader, Louis Delétraz, appeared to be in more difficulty, only tenth with the WRT #41 behind Mirko Bortolotti (Prema #63) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Jota #28), but in endurance everything remains wide open even with a Qualifying not very positive. Bringing up the rear is André Negrao with the Alpine #35.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey

LMGTE AM: The last roar is from Sarah Bovy

Sarah Bovy completed the last Qualifying of the LMGTE AM Class in the best possible way, achieving Pole Position with a stratospheric lap, despite a thrill due to a spin about halfway through the session.

Now there are no more adjectives to describe the skill of the Iron Dames bearer, who in her final appearance at the wheel of the #85 Porsche stopped the clock at 1’58″692, beating the debutant Liam Talbot by 0″290, who confirmed his excellent state of form of Aston Martin.

Behind the Vantage #777 of D’Station Racing is that of Ahmad Al Harty (#25 ORT by TF Sport), who narrowly takes third place against the Ferrari #57 of Takeshi Kimura (Kessel Racing -Car Guy), the best of the 488.

Top5 for Ben Keating with the #33 Corvette +0″7 from the top, keeping behind the #98 Aston Martin of Ian James (NorthWest AMR-Heart of Racing), while Thomas Flohr is 1″ full in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari with which he will start seventh.

The other Porsches were far behind, with Christian Ried not exceeding the eighth fastest time at the wheel of the #77 911 of Dempsey-Proton Racing, PJ Hyett tenth in the #56 of Project 1-AO followed by the #86 of Michael Wainwright (GR Racing ) and Claudio Schiavoni with the #60 of Iron Lynx.

The list is completed by the Ferrari #83 of AF Corse-Richard Mille driven by Luis Pérez Companc, ninth and struggling with some problems that have afflicted it since yesterday, and the #21 of Franck Dezoteux (AF Corse), punished with the time cancellation for track-limits.

The 8h of Bahrain will start on Saturday at 12.00 pm Italian time.