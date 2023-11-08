In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

In the universe of video games, a reliable controller can be the ultimate ally in every battle, race or adventure on your Nintendo Switch. Comfort, precision and quick response are essential qualities that a good control should offer you.

And when it comes to balancing quality and cost, the command 8BitDo Ultimate It could be the definitive controller that will conquer both your games and your pocket: compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iPhone and Steam Deck, you have it on sale on Aliexpress with a charging base included and for only 58 euros.

8BitDo Ultimate + Charging Base

One controller for all your games

8BitDo, a brand already known by fans for its quality and retro-inspired design, has launched the 8BitDo Ultimate controller, compatible con Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iPhone e incluso Steam Deck.

Forget about cables and enjoy the freedom that the Bluetooth connectionor if you prefer, connect the 2.4G adapter for an even faster response and no latency. Plus, you won’t have to worry about where you left the adapter; It’s cleverly hidden in the controller’s charging base.

Charging base: the throne of a king

The multifunctional charging base The 8BitDo Ultimate is not only a worthy throne for your controller, but also the center of a stable connection that allows you to continue playing while your device charges. The convenience of being able to place the controller on the base and know that it will turn on or off automatically is a detail that you will appreciate in the middle of your gaming marathons.

The design of the 8BitDo Ultimate is a mix of classic aesthetics with modern innovation. He Hall effect detection joystick It is a marvel of current engineering: a patented electromagnetic stick that promises zero drift and millimeter precision in your movements.

Innovation and personalized control

For those looking for an extra level of control, the two Pro rear paddle buttons give you that competitive edge you need. Furthermore, with the custom profile switch buttonyou can switch between controller configurations for different games without missing a beat.

Los Player indicators and two-way mode switch button These are details that improve the user experience, allowing you to always know which player you are and switch between game modes with ease.

The Rumble vibration It adds that tactile sensation that we love, feeling each impact and explosion in our hands. And for those who value motion controls, this controller has everything you need for an immersive experience.

The 8BitDo Ultimate is not only ergonomic and efficient, but it is also durable. With a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 22 hours, your game doesn’t have to stop. And with Ultimate Software available for both PC and mobile (Android/iOS), customization is literally at your fingertips.

Laughable price, dream quality

The 8BitDo Ultimate controller presents itself as a worthy rival to high-cost controllers, offering high-end features at a fraction of the price. It’s a testament to how innovation and accessibility can go hand in hand, giving gamers a powerful tool to master their favorite games.

If you are looking to renew your gaming experience with a controller that offers you freedom, precision and durability that accompanies those long hours in front of the screen, the 8BitDo Ultimate could be the jewel you were hoping to add to your gaming arsenal.

