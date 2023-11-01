loading…

The people of Gaza are suffering greatly and are threatened with genocide by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – More than 800 scholars and practitioners of international law, conflict studies and genocide studies signed a public statement warning of the possibility of genocide being carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the letter, released just days after Israel began bombing Gaza, they said they were “compelled to sound the alarm about possible genocidal crimes committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. We do not do this lightly, given the gravity of this crime, but the gravity of the current situation demands it.”

“The current Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, is unprecedented in scale and severity, and has had an impact on the Gaza population as a result,” they said, reported by Middle East Monitor.

The Israeli defense minister’s order to carry out a “total siege” of the Gaza Strip that denies supplies of fuel, electricity, water and other essentials “in itself represents an intensification of an already illegal and potentially genocidal siege into an extremely destructive attack,” they explained.

Statements by Israeli officials since October 7 indicate that in addition to the killings and restrictions on basic living conditions carried out against Palestinians in Gaza, “there are also indications that the ongoing and imminent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip are being carried out with potentially genocidal intent. The language used by Israeli political and military figures appears to reproduce rhetoric and tropes associated with genocide and incitement to genocide. Dehumanizing depictions of Palestinians are common,” they warned.

In addition to the events taking place in Gaza, the signatories also highlighted “the escalation of violence, arrests, expulsions and destruction of entire Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.”

On national television, security correspondent Alon Ben David conveyed the Israeli military’s plans to destroy Gaza City, Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, the letter said, adding that “such statements are nothing new and are in line with broader Israeli discourse showing intention to destroy Gaza City, Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun. erasure and genocide against the Palestinian people.”

The Palestinian people constitute a national group for the purposes of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention), the letter continued. “Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are an important part of the Palestinian nation, and are being targeted by Israel because they are Palestinians. The Palestinian population of Gaza appears to be currently being subjected to massive killings by Israeli forces and authorities, physical and mental suffering, and inadequate living conditions – against the backdrop of Israeli statements showing signs of intent to physically destroy the population. ”

Signatories to the letter include Professor of Political Communication at SOAS Dina Matar, Professor Karma Nabulsi of Oxford University and 2017 MEMO Palestine Book Award Winner and Professor Laila Parsons of McGill University.

(ahm)