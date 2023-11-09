Interesting content from this Nintendo Switch game is coming to us again. They have been offered recently and relate to My Time at Sandrock. Remember that it has been launched November 2 from 2023 on the console, and now its prequel is at a bargain price. We’re talking about My Time at Portia!

My Time at Portia para Nintendo Switch

It has been confirmed that the game has 80% discount, which leaves it for only €5.99 in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Normally it costs €29.99 and now, until November 20, 2023, we have it at this discount.

Return your father’s abandoned workshop to its former glory by completing orders, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending the quirky inhabitants of this enchanting post-apocalyptic land!

With the manual and your father’s work table, you must gather, excavate and create until your workshop becomes number one in Portia. Help the locals rebuild the city and discover the secrets it hides. Get ready… it won’t be easy on Nintendo Switch!

The city of Portia is full of friendly people to meet. Make friends, complete quests, exchange gifts, go on dates and let romance blossom!

