The Madrid filmmaker is one of the leading figures in Spanish cinema and has triumphed as an actor, director, screenwriter and producer.

We usually associate Santiago Segura with family comedies. In recent years, films like Full Train!: Destino Asturias or the Father There Is No More Than One saga have made this facet shine more.

Of course, Torrente’s legacy also helps us think of him as a typecast actor, but Santiago Segura is a prolific filmmaker who has done everything in the seventh art.

And the film industry is not a bed of roses for almost anyone. Most actor o aspiring filmmaker has to carve a path from the bottom up and deal with countless obstacles. Santiago Segura was no exception.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we review 8 curious facts about Santiago Segura and one more that will probably drive you crazy.

In a parallel universe

Santiago Segura always knew that he wanted to be a filmmaker. In fact, as a young boy he was already trying his hand at it with his Super-8 camera.

But in this life it doesn’t always rain to everyone’s liking, so this licensed in fine Arts He prepared a plan B in case Goddess Fortune did not smile on him.

If I had not prospered in the world of cinema, Santiago Segura would have dedicated himself to teaching in an institute.

His specialty in Fine Arts made him perfect for teaching drawing in high school. Since he ended up finding his place in cinema, he didn’t have to follow that path.

Santi the contestant

What Santiago Segura did have to do was finance your first projects. And we can assure you that a short film does not come cheap.

Segura was very clear that he needed financing for his short films and his pulse did not tremble when it came to making a living in a television contest.

You can still find vestiges of his participation in No te rías que es menos or Locos por la Tele.

Learning from Fernando Trueba

In 1989, Santiago Segura was an actor, director and screenwriter of the short film Relatos de la midnight, a 21-minute comic thriller.

Thanks to that work he was able to meet Fernando Truebadirector of films like Ópera prima or Sé infiel y no mires con donde, who would become a kind of mentor for him in the world.

Lord of the cameos

Segura is a specialist in cameos: in making them and getting them for his films, something notable in cases like Torrente.

The most notable and the one that usually comes to mind is his role as Rush in Blade II, the Marvel film directed by his good friend Guillermo del Toro.

He also collaborated with the Mexican filmmaker on another comic book adaptation years later in Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

We have seen it in films like Super Agent Cody Banks 2: Destiny London or Asterix and Obelix at the Olympic Games.

comic book lover

It is precisely his love for comics that makes Santiago Segura a perfect candidate to appear in films like Blade or Hellboy.

The filmmaker is an avid reader and collector of staples and tomes and is taking too long to get his head into the MCU.

Adapted to the role due to diet

Over the years, several of his roles have required a tremendous physical change from Santiago Segura.

We usually attribute these changes to actors like Christian Bale and, although our compatriot’s changes do not reach that level, they are not without merit or risk.

He himself admits that he would not recommend anyone in their right mind to follow the diet he does when he needs to lose weight.

But playing characters like Torrente and then moving on to another type of role is something that demands too much of him.

Torrent

We are going to talk precisely about the foolish arm of the law. A role that made him gain 20 to 30 kilos and that has made millions of viewers laugh.

A very specific characteristic of the saga is that it adopted a promotional approach typical of Hollywood blockbusters, something that Spanish cinema did not have in 1998. The rest, as they say, is history.

Three “Big Heads”

Where Santiago Segura sets his eye, he picks up the Goya. The actor He has been nominated three times for the Spanish Academy Awards and has won all three..

Perturbado won him the Goya for Best Fiction Short, El día de la bestia the award for Best Newcomer and Torrente: the foolish arm of the law the award for Best New Director. Three out of three.

Beginnings in the pornographic industry

But entering the film industry is rarely about knocking on a door and being given a role. Talent is important, but it is not always enough.

As he did with contests, Santiago Segura had to make a living and the world of porn opened the door for him. Hence, his second appearance in Blade II is even cooler.

Santiago Segura began writing pornographic series under the pseudonym Beatriz Segura for the magazine Víbora. He also debuted in dubbing in the X cinema.

Santiago Segura’s path has not been a bed of roses, but the actor, screenwriter and director of Carabanchel has always taken the step to achieve his objectives, something always laudable.