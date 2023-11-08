The eight performers who wish they had not filmed some of their scenes.

No matter how much we like some movies or series, most of them leave a definitive mark on their actors, whether for better or worse, so it is not at all strange that there are performers who do not keep good memories of some of their actions. scenes, if not from the movie or the entire series. Therefore, in this article, we are going to review eight actors who regret having participated in some projects related to the world of comics.

However, before starting, it is worth pointing out that although some of the films and series mentioned here are known through other media, if they are in this article it is because the franchises also have their comic book version. Furthermore, it is worth clarifying that the fact that they are related to the world of the ninth art does not have to be the reason why the performers deny their scenes. With that said, let’s get started.

Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)

This couple of performers were making a name for themselves in the world of cinema when they starred in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The New Generation. However, from the completion of filming to the film’s on-screen premiere, both Matthew McConaughey as Renee Zellwegerwho played Wilmer Sawyer already Jennyrespectively, threatened to sue Sony if too many of his scenes appeared in the marketing of the feature film, as they thought it was not an appropriate film for his career.

George Clooney en Batman y Robin (1997)

Everyone knows that this movie is considered by many to be the worst installment of the Batman adventures. Gothamto the point of canceling an already planned sequel, as we mentioned at the time, but what perhaps was not such a well-known fact is that George Clooneywho was in charge of giving life to Bruce Waynethinks the same, since according to him Batman & Robin It was a waste of money and he wanted to personally apologize to its creator. And, to be honest, the film would gain a lot if they cut some unnecessary and embarrassing scenes.

Terence Stampo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Although the original trilogy of Star Wars was a complete success, the same has not happened with the rest of the films and series in the franchise, as is the case with The Phantom Menaceconsidered one of the worst in the saga by many viewers, including Terence Stampwho embodied the Chancellor of the Exchequerwho only participated in the film to have scenes with Natalie Gatewhich gave life to Padmé Amidala. Needless to say, the actor was disappointed when, in the part of the film in which he was supposed to interact with the actress, she did not appear anywhere, so the actor had to say his lines to a wall paper.

Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The second film of UCMin which Bruce Banner transformed into a big green monster, every time he lost his temper, he was starred by Edward Norton, who was not very satisfied with the direction the film was taking, to the point of insisting on filming new scenes that, as expected, did not make it into the final cut. For this reason, the actor refused to promote The incredible Hulkas we already mentioned at the time, which led to him being replaced by Mark Ruffalo onwards. At the moment, Kevin Feige has confessed that Edward Norton is on their blacklist.

Channing Tatum en G.I. Joe (2009)

This actor signed contracts to participate in several films without giving it much thought. However, when it came time to fulfill, he had no desire to become Duke Hauser for the film G.I. Joe. However, she had no choice but to fulfill what she had committed to. Taking this into account, it is not surprising that in the sequel, under the title GI Joe: Revenge (2013), the scenes of Channing Tatum were reduced to just the beginning of the film, before the character died, along with several of his companions, in an air raid.

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

Daenerys Targaryenbetter known as Khaleesi o Queen of Dragonsis brilliantly performed by Emilia Clarke in the series Game of Thrones. However, in the fourth episode of the sixth season (54 of the complete series), titled The Stranger’s Book, the actress appears on screen completely naked, although she must not have cared too much, since she forgot the detail to the point of meeting with her family to watch the episode in question on television. And there are scenes that are best viewed in privacy.

Jim Carrey in Kick Ass 2: Con un par (2013)

Sal Bertolinibetter known as the Colonel Stars and Stripesis, without a doubt, one of the most remembered characters in the film Kick Ass 2: Con one by. Jim Carrey He accepted the role without hesitation and had a great time playing the character. Unfortunately, shortly after filming wrapped, the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School took place. After that, taking into account the level of violence in some scenes of the film, Jim Carreysensitized by what happened, regretted having filmed it to the point of refusing to participate in its promotion.