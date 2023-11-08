loading…

Kataib Hezbollah is a militant group based in Iraq. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for decades and continues to be one of the hottest conflicts in the world.

This conflict has caused countless casualties and enormous material losses.

In this conflict, Israel was supported by a number of western countries, such as the United States (US), Britain and France.

Meanwhile, Palestine is supported by a number of Arab and Muslim countries, as well as fighter groups around the world.

Militant Group Supporting Palestine

1. Hizbullah

Hezbollah is a Shiite militant group based in Lebanon. Hezbollah was founded in 1982 as a resistance movement to the Israeli occupation of Lebanon. Hezbollah also frequently launches attacks against Israel.

2. Islamic Liberation Front (PLF)

The PLF is a Palestinian fighting group based in Lebanon. The PLF was founded in 1969 as a resistance movement against the Israeli occupation of Palestine. The PLF has launched a number of armed attacks against Israel.

3. Jund al-Aqsa

Jund al-Aqsa is a fighter group based in Syria. Jund al-Aqsa has expressed its support for Palestine. Jund al-Aqsa has launched a number of attacks against Israeli forces in Syria.

4. Harakat al-Nujaba

Harakat al-Nujaba is an Islamic militant group based in Iraq. Harakat al-Nujaba has expressed support for Palestine. Harakat al-Nujaba has launched a number of attacks against Israeli forces in Iraq.

5. Kataib Hezbollah

Kataib Hezbollah is a militant group based in Iraq. Kataib Hezbollah has expressed its support for Palestine. Kataib Hezbollah has launched a number of attacks against Israeli forces in Iraq.