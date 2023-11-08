loading…

GAZA – Since Israel began its war on Gaza on October 7, efforts to discern the truth of the many claims made regarding its actions in the war have been difficult.

One of the main reasons is that Israel uses a propaganda function known in Hebrew as “Hasbara” in an attempt to control, shape and distort the narrative of its every action.

Here are 8 tricks used by Hasbara.

1. Distorting and Falsifying Events



According to TheNew Arab, the word Hasbara roughly translates to “explain” in English and was popularized in the early 20th century by Polish Zionist activist and journalist Nahum Sokolow.

Hasbara has much in common with other forms of modern propaganda, but it is often seen as a more detailed event-by-event depiction of distortion and falsification used by the Israeli state to justify its controversial actions and policies.

In the modern era, this often takes the form of videos, infographics, viral posts on social media, and hashtags released and promoted by the state of Israel.

2. Justifying things that cannot be justified



In both previous and current Israeli military attacks on Gaza, there have been excessive civilian deaths and Israel has repeatedly targeted civilian environments and infrastructure.

One of Hasbara’s functions is to justify targeting civilian areas and the resulting civilian deaths, as well as shifting Israeli blame onto Hamas for the large number of civilian deaths.

This is one of the reasons why Israel continually accuses Hamas of using schools, hospitals, neighborhoods and factories as military territory and using Palestinian civilians as so-called “human shields.”

3. Using Satellite Photos and Confession of Hamas Prisoners



Israel has produced satellite photos and excerpts from “confessions” of suspected Hamas prisoners to support these claims, but no evidence has been independently verified.