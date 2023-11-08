Controlling hype is usually difficult. Even more so if it is GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games of recent times, for many reasons. And it has been ten years since the launch of GTA V (and GTA Online), by the hand of Rockstar Games.

It’s time to go back to the Grand Theft Auto saga, right? In this time, Rockstar has nourished GTA Online with updates and DLC, and has even resurrected an iconic GTA trilogy and the first Red Dead Redemption.

Returning to GTA 6, the truth is that we already have the first bases. The game has been announced on up to two occasions, and we already know that The first trailer will be shown next December.

It is inevitable to remember the massive leaks of October 2022. A young hacker accessed a private Rockstar server, overturning More than 90 images and videos of the game an Internet.

Yes, they were real images from GTA VI, and most of them have already been removed from the networks. But, yes, these leaks confirmed several of the theories put forth by fans (two protagonists, man and woman, Latin American character…).

To what extent can fan theories be real? We are going to review the most important ones, but it is clear that in a few weeks we will clear up any doubts. Rockstar will share the first trailer for GTA 6 in December, so we just have to wait.

GTA 6 theories that could be true (or maybe not):

A smaller game as a service

Whoever takes a lot of space, the less he tightens up. This is what is often said about some open world games, that just because they have more content (or last more hours) they are not better. Rockstar could have taken note of this for GTA 6.

If true, the new Grand Theft Auto would be a smaller gameif we compare it with GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2, but paying greater attention to the details.

This is what Tony Gowland, former Rockstar developer, and also sources close to the studio think (according to insiders). But there is more, because GTA VI could choose to a game model ”as a service”similar to what happens with GTA Online.

In any case, this is not the first time this topic has been discussed. At a narrative level, it has also been commented that the new GTA could be structured by chaptersleaving spaces to fill based on updates/DLC.

Story expansions are back

One of the best things GTA IV had was its standalone expansions. Rockstar knew how to please the entire fandom with The Lost and Damned y The Ballad of Gay Tonytwo pieces of content that connected with Niko Bellic’s plot in the base game.

Not only that, but they could be played independently (without having GTA 4), with their own multiplayer modes. They even came in physical format in Episodes from Liberty City.

According to insider Tez2 (one of the best known in the GTA scene), the new GTA 6 could have single player expansions or DLC, that delved into the universe, plot and characters of the next installment.

It’s not clear in what way, but fans are very happy with this rumor, because GTA V did not have any expansion for single player story mode.

GTA around the world

One of the oldest theories in the fandom. It has not been possible to confirm based on the leaks, and, in reality, it would go against (in a way) the possibility of GTA 6 being a smaller game.

It all comes from the rumor about Project Americas, which would be the code name of this sixth installment. In principle, the main location of the story is Miami, a city that we already visited in GTA Vice City and in the spin-off Vice City Stories.

However, it is rumored that the plot would take some twists, leading us to Brazil (Río de Janeiro), Mexico or even London. None of this has been confirmed, but it is a strong possibility.

Another rumor refers to the use of vehicles with ”inventory”. That is, we can use the trunk to store weapons and objectsin the middle of the trip.

Winks to Vice City

Since the name of GTA 6 began to be heard on the networks, the rumor immediately arose that it would bring back ”the Vice City spirit”. Surely you remember that Rockstar classic, which became one of the best games of the 128-bit generation.

In fact, we returned to GTA Vice City with the remaster included in GTA: The Trilogy, a little over a year ago. In reality, there is almost no evidence linking Vice City with the new GTA.

However, if the leaks are true, GTA VI could be set in Miami… same location than in that 2002 classic (and the 2006 spin-off). Of course, leaving aside the eighties touch.

It has even been said that the mythical Tommy Vercetti (whose voice was provided by the late actor Ray Liotta) would appear in GTA 6, as a nod. The countless arts that are on the networks do not stop referring to GTA Vice City, but we will have to wait.

Construction mode ”criminal”

If we remember something from GTA: Vice City Stories, the spin-off released for PS2 and PSP in 2006, it is the construction mode. It was a smaller game than the original Vice City, but many of us spent hours and hours building our drug empire in Miami.

Given that GTA 6 could repeat the setting, there is a theory that confirms the return of this game mode. In a way, sandboxes usually resort to these small independent ”games” (as happens in Yakuza/Like a Dragon).

In this way, players could manage their drug empires, even touching the real estate sector, and becoming tycoons of crime.

¿GTA Battle Royale?

What seemed like just a complement for GTA V has ended up eating it. Already in GTA IV, many players had a great time with the online multiplayer mode, but on that occasion it was only “a probe balloon.”

Everything changed with GTA Online, the multiplayer mode of GTA V, to the point that this variant is still very much alive today, a decade after its launch.

It seems unlikely that Rockstar is going to leave this vein aside, so we opted for the permanence of GTA Online in the new installment. It could work like Call of Duty Warzone or like a multiplayer platformcompatible with both GTA V and GTA VI.

Some players and fans ask a Battle Royale mode, now that this online game mode has become fashionable. Can you imagine a GTA Battle Royale, in the purest Fortnite style?

A pharaonic work

Speaking of the launch itself, there is no doubt that GTA VI will be one of the most expensive games in history. It already happened with GTA V, and also with Red Dead Redemption 2 (it is said to be the top), but the case of the new Grand Theft Auto could be much more shocking.

According to information close to Rockstar, the studio has used an amount of between 1000 and 2000 million dollars to play the game. It seems completely outrageous to us.

And also something almost impossible. There is no entertainment product (be it a game or a movie) with such a budget, and it would undoubtedly be a hit on the table.

Regarding its price, It is rumored that it could break the ceiling of 80 euros (79.99 to be more exact), approaching three figures with its simplest edition.

The CEO of Take-Two, Rockstar’s publisher, also launched the possibility of ”charging for hours of play”, which would undoubtedly change forever (for the worse) the history of electronic entertainment and leisure.

Presence at TGA 2023

We know that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI will be shown in December. What’s more, it is even said that The BIG reveal will be at the beginning of the last month of 2023.

Sam Houser, president of Rockstar Games, would have traveled to New York last October, in order to prepare the event for the first GTA 6 trailer, although it is not confirmed.

At the beginning of December, specifically December 7ththe gala is celebrated The Game Awards 2023. What if the first GTA 6 trailer is shown at said event? The possibilities are very high, but it is not 100% guaranteed.

We will soon know if these theories are true or not. What is certain is that the announcement of GTA 6 (which was already historic at the media level) is one of the most important events of 2023, at the expense of seeing its first world trailer.

People say that GTA VI has been in development since 2014just a few months after the launch of GTA V, although Rockstar Games could have restarted the process in the middle of the pandemic.

GTA 6 is possibly the biggest game of all time, at least from a media point of view. Will we see it in 2024? It seems very unlikely, but we will have to be cautious until the next news, which, luckily, will not make us wait much longer.