Suara.com – Atta Halilintar celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday (20/11/2023). In this special moment, his extended family made a surprise in the form of a luxurious dinner.

Aaliyah Massaid, who is rumored to be Tariq Halilintar’s new girlfriend, seems to have become part of the family. This was confirmed by his presence at the event.

What does Atta Halilintar’s birthday portrait look like, attended only by his extended family and the addition of Aaliyah Massaid? Here’s the review.

1. Atta Halilintar with Aurel Hermansyah and Ameena looked compact wearing all black clothes. Because she was only 9 days old, baby Azura was not seen taking part in Atta’s birthday celebrations.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (Instagram/@attahalilintar)

2. Atta Halilintar’s birthday celebration was apparently held at a luxury hotel. The families of Anang Hermansyah-Ashanty as well as Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid arrived early to give a surprise.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (YouTube/The Hermansyah A6)

3. Anang Hermansyah and Ashanty’s family, who appeared compact in red, gave a watch as a birthday gift to Atta Halilintar. Likewise Tariq Halilintar with the addition of typical campaign knick-knacks as gifts.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (YouTube/The Hermansyah A6)

4. Gen Halilintar’s family was last present at Atta Halilintar’s birthday dinner because Krisdayanti’s family was absent. Gen Halilintar’s interaction with Aaliyah Massaid was shown again after meeting them twice, namely at Aurel Hermansyah’s 7th month of pregnancy and Ashanty’s birthday party.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (YouTube/The Hermansyah A6)

5. A square chocolate birthday cake with a portrait of Atta Halilintar has been prepared. The families of Anang Hermansyah-Ashanty, Gen Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid, as well as Aurel Hermansyah and Ameena then sang a birthday song for Atta together.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (YouTube/AH)

6. Like a birthday party in general, Atta Halilintar blew out the candles, cut the cake, then fed some of the pieces to his family who were present. Aaliyah Massaid looks a little far behind with Ashanty.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (Instagram/@attahalilintar)

7. Atta Halilintar’s birthday which was attended by Aaliyah Massaid made him said to be one step further from Fuji, former Thariq Halilintar. As is known, for one year as Tariq’s lover, Fuji had never met Gen Halilintar.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (Instagram/@attahalilintar)

8. At this birthday, Atta Halilintar apparently received many watch gifts, including from Aurel Hermansyah, his beloved wife. Atta’s birthday celebration this time was said to be the most lively.

Atta Halilintar’s Birthday Portrait (YouTube/AH)

That’s a series of portraits of Atta Halilintar’s birthday which also records Aaliyah Massaid’s meeting with Gen Halilintar’s family for the umpteenth time.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi