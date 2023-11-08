loading…

The Gaza tunnel is often referred to as Hamas’s spider’s web. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Amid Israel’s ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, one of the biggest threats to its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the coastal territory is buried deep underground.

A vast labyrinth of tunnels built by the Palestinian militant group Hamas stretches across the densely populated strip, hiding the fighters, their rocket arsenal and the more than 200 hostages they now hold after the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Islamic Jihad, another militant group, also uses the tunnel.

Clearing and demolishing the tunnels will be crucial if Israel seeks to dismantle Hamas. But fighting in densely populated urban areas and going underground could eliminate some of Israel’s military technological advantages while giving Hamas an edge both above and below the ground.

Here are 8 dangers of Hamas’s spider web in Gaza for Israeli soldiers.

1. Millions of Hidden Locations



Photo/Reuters

“I usually say it’s like walking down the street waiting to get punched in the face,” said John Spencer, a retired United States Army Major and chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point, reported by Al Jazeera.

The city’s defenders, he added, “had time to think about where they were going and there were millions of hidden locations they could have entered. They can choose when to have meetings — you can’t see them but they can see you.”

The Israeli military claimed its warplanes struck hundreds of Hamas underground targets in northern Gaza, describing them as tunnels, warplanes and other underground infrastructure. The attack – apparently the most significant tunnel bombing Israel has ever carried out – comes as Israel steps up its ground operations in Gaza.

2. The Hardest Battle



Photo/Reuters

Tunnel warfare has been part of history, from the Roman siege of the ancient Greek city of Ambracia to Ukrainian fighters holding off Russian troops in a 24km-long Soviet-era tunnel beneath Mariupol’s Azovstal Iron and Steel Plant for around 80 days in 2022.

The reason is simple: the tunnel battle was considered one of the most difficult battles fought by the army. A determined enemy in a tunnel or cave system can choose where the fight will begin – and often determine how the fight will end – given the many opportunities for ambush.

This is especially true in the Gaza Strip, which is the location of the Hamas tunnel system that Israel has nicknamed “Metro”.

When Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, the group expanded its tunnel network to smuggle weapons and other contraband from Egypt. Although Egypt later closed most of the cross-border tunnels, Hamas is now believed to have a massive underground network stretching across Gaza, allowing it to transport weapons, supplies and warplanes without being seen by Israeli drones.

3. Has a length of 500 km



Photo/Reuters