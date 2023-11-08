At the beginning of the year, signs emerged that its development is advanced, and now we have more details from those responsible for this Nintendo game. In this case we are talking about Metroid Prime 4 and Retro Studios, since the company’s canceled games have been revealed.

Specifically, it seems that Did You Know Gaming has gotten exclusive information on several never-released projects, including Adept and The Blob Game. Adept was a concept game inspired by Portal, with unique mechanics such as teleportation cylinders, force and attraction. However, Nintendo rejected the project, and Retro considered adapting it for the Nintendo DS, but ultimately scrapped it.

On the other hand, The Blob Game was a physics-based 2D puzzle game for the Nintendo DS, but Nintendo didn’t consider it special enough. Some development tools from this game were used in Donkey Kong Country Returns. In total they review 8 games canceled from Retro Studios apart from these two, so you can take a look at them in their video:

